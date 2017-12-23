Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita saves Pihu from going to boarding school, but Simmi continues to torture Raman’s child

After a fantastic episode last time around, today’s episode started off with Ishita telling Simmi that Raman will be getting his memory back soon and then her plan will be foiled. Simmi laughs and says that Ishita thinks she is very smart, but she should not fly so soon. Simmi further adds that while Ishita thinks that Raman will remember everything, once Pihu leaves, nothing will change. The next scene starts with everyone being home and Simmi asking Raman to keep Ishita away from Pihu. She even tells Pihu to be a sweet girl and get ready to go to the boarding school or else Raman will start worrying.

Raman promises Pihu that he will come and meet her in the hostel, that’s when Ishita enters the compound, followed closely by the police. Simmi starts worrying about Ishita’s plan, that’s when the Inspector comes and asks Ishita why she had called them. Ishita tells the cops that she is scared because the kidnapper has not been caught yet. She expresses her fear of being attacked or Pihu being attacked once again and asks the police to put CCTV cameras soon. She even tells the cops to inform Raman to be careful. When the Inspector goes and tells Raman that the kidnapper is still not caught and Ishita is still tensed, he is also informed about the CCTV cameras being installed so that they can monitor everything well.

Raman says it’s a fantastic idea, but Ishita says that they will still feel unsafe because the CCTV can just see only a few patches of the home. The Inspector agrees and adds that he will deploy policemen around their home too. But Ishita says that if Pihu is going to the boarding school, it won’t be possible for the police to keep an eye on her. The Inspector is surprised and asks Raman if this is true? Simmi tells that they thought Pihu would be safe away from the family. But the Inspector says that the kidnapper can attack her, so he was shocked to know how Raman can even think of doing this. The cops instructs them to keep Pihu with the family till the kidnapper is found. Raman apologises, but Ishita butts in and asks if he will always be busy, then how will he be able to take care of their child? Raman tells its his problem, but Pihu won’t go anywhere and will stay with him. Ishita manages to save Pihu from going to the boarding school, but Simmi is unhappy.

As Pihu comes back home, the whole family is happy and they start playing with her. Raman smiles and recalls Pihu’s words at her school, while the family dances. Simmi gets angry, but Ishita is very happy seeing everyone smile. Simmi sees Ishita in their house and starts screaming at her. Ishita leaves but vows to come back soon. In the meantime, Simmi manages to stop the music and tells everyone that she has a headache. She even tells everyone that Pihu looks tried and she should sleep with her. Ruhi starts wondering what is going on, but stays quiet.

As Simmi takes Pihu into her room, she pushes her on the floor and starts scolding her again. She tells the kid to change and study or else Raman will be worried. She even tells her that Ishita won’t be able to save her and Pihu starts crying. Meanwhile, Shagun is happy that Pihu is back, but is worried about Simmi’s mindgames. She feels Pihu will be happy around Raman, but Ishita is worried because Pihu is not comfortable with Simmi. The two then wonder why Raman can’t recall anything even though he stopped taking the pills. That’s when the next scene shows Parmeet and Simmi talking. They laugh that they only know that Raman is taking the pills unknowingly and even he doesn’t know how they are giving him the pill.

A few minutes later, Ishita gets a call from the doctor as he wants to talk about Ashok, who is suffering from Cancer. Ishita goes to meet him, while Parmeet follows her. She gets to know about Ashok’s state and gets worried. Parmeet, on the other hand, comes to know why Ashok is supporting Ishita. But Parmeet is getting ready to cut her wings by telling everyone around that Ashok is unwell. In the meantime, Pihu gets up scared and sweating, after recalling the kidnapping. She thinks to go to Raman and sneaks out, only to be caught by Simmi. She scolds her and the show ends. What will happen next? Well stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the updates from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein right here.