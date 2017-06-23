Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: A drunk Aliya vents out her frustration on Ishita and Raman

Aadi (Abhishek Verma) comes and tells his family that he hasn’t been able to find Aaliya anyhwhere. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) asks if he fought with her. He tells her that she was in a very good mood and was infact asking him not to fight with Raman (Karan Patel) on Dadu’s birthday. He tells everyone that he is going to file a missing report at the police station. Raman says he will come along.

Doorbell rings. A neighbour brings Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) to Bhalla house. She tells them that she found her on the street with a bottle in her hand. She starts taunting them about their daughter-in-law’s morals and asks them to take care of her as she is not in her senses. Ishita and Raman get embarassed.

Ishita asks why did she do all this. She picks her up and asks why did she drink alcohol. She says she is suddenly feeling embarassed that she is her daughter. Aaliya says she is embarassed to call her Amma. Everyone gets shocked. She says she has only got disappointment ever since she has got married.

Aaliya says Aadi didn’t tell her about his marriage to Roshni till the last minute because he didn’t trust her enough. But, she is still supporting Roshni and is fine with her staying at their house. She says she thought she will start her life afresh and will accept Aadi’s family as her own but they haven’t yet accepted her.

She cries and asks that why do they scold her for her smallest of mistakes. She asks Raman that was her mistake so big that he couldn’t forgive her till date. Raman says he has forgiven her already. Aaliya asks would they have trated Ruhi the same way if she would have committed the same mistake.

Aaliya tells Ishita that she has changed after marriage. Santoshi sees all this from a distance. Aaliya says she wakes up with a fear in her heart every morning. She says no one has any idea how much she cries everyday. She tells Ishita that she had only taught her to always support her husband then why did people have a problem when she took stand for Aadi.

Aaliya tells that she is trying to learn but how could she not invite her parents to the party. Raman and Ishita get shocked. Mrs. Iyer and Santoshi feel guilty. Aaliya asks Ishita not to pretend as if she doesn’t know anyhting.

She says, she knows Shagun has done many mistakes in past but she is her mother. She tells them that she fought with Shagun when Raman went to jail but what did they do. They never think about her. Aaliya says she didn’t expect this from Ishita. She tells them how everyone was making her feel like an outside at the party. She asks where did she go wrong.

Ishita tells her that their name was in the guest list. Aaliya asks her to go and check it. She asks how could she forget her friendship with Mani so soon. Mani comes there and asks what’s going on. Aaliya says he isn’t invited and asks him to leave.

Mani asks her to calm down. Aaliya asks him to ask Ishita why didn’t she invite him. He says he knows Ishita very well and she couldn’t have done anyhting like that. He says he agrees that they didn’t receive the invitation card but maybe there was a mistake. He takes her inside.

Aadi comes out and tells Ishita if she wants to say something in her clraification. Santoshi tries to interrupt but Ishita asks her to not say anyhting.Aadi shouts on Ishita. Raman gets angry on him for misbehaving with her. Mr. Bhalla intervenes and asks Aadi to go and stay with Aaliya.

Santoshi asks Ishita why did she stop her from saying the truth. Ishita says AAdi was furoius and she wouldn’t have been able to tolerate if he would have said something to her. Madhu says that Shagun always creates probems when she comes to their house and hence they decided not to invite her. Ishita tells them that they cannot afford to boycott her as she is Aaliya’s mother. She says Aaliya is right this time.

Mani puts Aaliya to sleep. He apologizes to Aadi on Aaliya's behalf. Aadi asks him not to say sorry and apologizes to him on his family's behalf. Raman tells Ishita that Madhu and Santoshi are not entirely wrong. Ishita says they cannot break all the ties with her just because she is bad. Santoshi and Madhu feel bad and decide to apologize to Aaliya the next day. Aadi recalls how Aaliya stood for him in front of Raman and asks her to forgive him.