Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 May 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita reveals the truth about Adi’s marital status to Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Raman (Karan Patel) thinking it is a matter of the children’s lives. He gets teary-eyed. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) walks in. He says let us go down for the pheras. Ishita says we have to stop this marriage as Adi (Abhishek Verma) is already married. Raman says he was forced into marriage and the union is an annulled one. Ishita says what are you saying is okay but Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) must know the truth. He says I agree, we will inform her post marriage. Ishita says we must inform Aaliya beforehand as it is not right. Raman says their relationship will break, what kind of mom are you to suggest this. Ishita says I doubt my parenting skills now that Adi decided to hide his marriage from me.

She says Adi was my pride. Ishita says Adi does not respect women. He left his wife alone in a city like Delhi. Raman says I know what he did was wrong. He says whatever Adi did was due to his circumstances. Ishita says parents do not support their children in their lies nor do they let them take the wrong path. Ishita says Aaliya is my daughter, She says she will lose trust in Adi if she comes to know this after marriage. Raman says we need to safeguard Adi and Aaliya’s relationship. Ishita says a lie is a lie, no matter what. She says Aaliya needs to know and she has to take a decision based on that. Raman says I beg of you to stay quiet. Ishita says both are my kids, Aaliya needs to know the truth as she will lose faith in Adi. Raman requests Ishita to stay quiet till the nuptials are done. Raman begs her to do considering their future and upbringing. (Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ishita and Raman are shocked to know Adi’s truth)

At the mandap, Mani (Sumeet Sachdev) gets restless not seeing Raman and Ishita. The priest tells the Bhallas to call them. Ishita and Raman walk down. Adi and Aaliya get happy. Mani tells Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) they are looking tensed. Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) teases Adi to be patient. Raman tells Ishita to see how happy Adi is looking and requests her to be quiet. The priest starts the proceedings. The judge, Baweja is about to leave the venue. Romi (Aly Goni) tells him what was his need to tell everything to Raman. He says Adi annulled his first marriage to marry twice. The judge says he annulled his marriage in the morning, and it has not been registered as yet. He further says that Adi is re-marrying in the evening and no one knows anything about it. The judge says even his would-be bride is in the dark. He says why is he not frank if he is clean at heart. He calls Adi a fraud saying that his first marriage is not annulled so far. Romi says you do not know anything and gets physical with him. The guards separate Romi and the judge who leave the place.

Aaliya gets up for the saat pheras and the gaath-bandhan opens up. Everyone gets worried as it is a bad sign. Ruhi again ties it. The priest says the saat pheras mark the start of your relationship as man and wife. Ishita feels guilty as everyone shower the couple with flowers. The priest explains the wedding vows and Ishita gets nervous. She remembers Gagan telling her that Adi is married to Roshni. She recollects saying Adi is her pride. Ishita thinks has my love for my son has overtaken my ethics. He is hiding the truth from Aaliya, who is also my daughter. Ishita tells the priest to stop the pheras. Everyone looks on shocked. She climbs up the mandap and tells Aaliya that she needs to talk to her in private. Adi looks on worried. Shagun asks Raman what is wrong with Ishita? Inside the room, Aaliya asks Ishita what is the problem? She says I want to tell you something about Adi. She starts crying. Ishita tells Aaliya that Adi is a married man. Aaliya collapses on the chair hearing the news. Ishita says Adi did not want to deceive you. She says Adi was married off forcibly and he was afraid of revealing the truth to you. Ishita says it would be wrong if you came to know about this post this marriage. Aaliya becomes silent.

Mani and Shagun scold Raman as to what is happening. Shagun goes to the room to find out what is happening. The waiter informs the man that marriage has stopped. He mentions the judge incident. Shagun and Mani ask Aaliya what is wrong. She remains silent. Mani yells at Ishita and asks her what did she say to his daughter. Adi walks in and says Aaliya. She gets up angrily and says no. She asks Adi why did he lie to her? Aaliya is distraught. She calls him a liar. Shagun asks what is happening? Aaliya says he is already married. Everyone is stunned inside the room. Aaliya breaks down and Ishita looks on…

Pic Courtesy: www.Hotstar.com