Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Param attempts suicide after being accused of molesting Kshitija

Param locks himself inside his room and recalls Kiran and Bala’s words. Simmi asks him to open the door but he doesn’t listen to her. Raman (Karan Patel) and Mihika find it difficult to open the door. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) gets the duplicate key and opens the door. They get shocked to see him trying to hang himself from the fan and pull him down. He tells them that he knows he has committed some mistakes in the past but he is not that cruel to molest a child. He says he is a father and he cannot even think of doing something like this to a girl. Simmi consoles him and says that she believes him. Ishita asks Param to forget the past and says she is going to meet Kshitija.

Simmi gets angry and asks her if she still thinks Param is guilty. Ishita tells her that she agrees Kiran should not have accused Param without knowing the entire truth but her fear is legitimate. Simmi asks her if kids should not even trust their family memebers. Ishita tells her that she feels mothers should not trust anyone when it comes to their daughters. Simmi asks her if she thinks Param could have actually molested Kshitija. She tells her that she never said that. Simmi asks Raman if he also agrees with Ishita. He doesn’t say anything. Simmi asks him how can he take Ishita’s side in this matter. Raman assures her that he is not on anyone’s side and asks her to calm down.

Shagun tries to talk to Ruhi about Nikhil. She tells her that she can totally understand Raman’s behaviour. Ruhi gets angry and tells her why does everyone keep lecturing her. She says as far as Ishita is on her side, she doesn’t care about anyone else. She tells her that she totally trusts Nikhil and whether anyone else does or not, it doesn’t matter to her. Ishita tells Madhu that it’s important for her to speak to Kshitija and tell her how to react in such a situation. Kiran asks Ishita not to say anything to her as it took her a lot of time to change her mood. Bala asks her to let Ishita speak to her.

Ishita tells Kshitija that she should not let anyone touch her private body parts without her permission. Kshitija understands everything. Kiran thanks Ishita for teaching all this to Kshitija. Ishita goes and asks Raman to speak to Simmi and clarify that she is not against Param. But, he refuses to acknowledge Ishita's presence and pretends to be busy.