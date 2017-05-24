Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aliya locks herself up in a room while Raman blames Ishita once again

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with a very tensed situation, Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) breaks down on coming to know about Adi’s (Abhishek Verma) marriage. Adi tells her the entire incident about how his factory faced an electricity crisis and during that the groom died. Aliya is totally shattered as she is not ready to accept the truth now. She tells Adi that it is too late to discuss truth now, he was under pressure during that time but later he had ample time to tell her the truth. Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) steps forward to support Adi and tells another shocking truth that she was the bride in question. Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) fumes at Roshni but is interrupted by Aliya who asks everyone to get out. Everyone leaves Aliya alone as she closes the door behind them and cries.

Raman(Karan Patel) as usual blames Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) for everything. He says she would be responsible for breaking her son's heart if the marriage does not happen. Shagun too does not let the opportunity go and vents out all her anger at Ishita for trying to be truthful always and breaking Aliya's heart. Adi too blames Ishita for trying to break his marriage, he tells her he has already annulled the said marraige to Roshni then why is he being blamed. He blames Ishita's bringing up coming between his love.Ishita slaps him across his face and asks him how he could leave a woman alone in a park in a city like Delhi. She also reminds him how she was strong enough to slap Gagan when he questioned her upbringing, she says she feels now Adi has in turn slapped her. Adi walks away and Ishita asks Romi(Aly Goni) to follow him. Shagun asks Raman why could he not stop Ishita when he knows she would always do something like this. Ishita tells Shagun that Aliya is her daughter too and she would not let anything wrong happen to her.

Meanwhile the judge is now officially pissed with the Bhallas thanks to Raman Bhalla and Romi Bhalla. He takes out the annulment papers and as he looks at it, Ashok(Sangram Singh) interrupts. Ashok always makes appearance where there is something brewing against the Bhallas. He says he had a person deputed at the wedding therefore came to know about the judge. He burns the annulment papers and tells the judge that they are the only proof for Adi’s annulled marriage. He tells the judge to let the marriage happen and post that they can easily frame the Bhallas for a illegal marriage. Adi breaks down infront of his Romi Chachu and tells him he would die if the marriage does not happen. Rman still continues to blame Ishita and Shagun accompanies him while the other family keep mum and wait for Aliya to come out with her decision.

Precap: Ishita tells Shagun that as Aliya’s mom she should be the one to ensure that Aliya knows the truth before marriage. She also says that if the love between Aliya and Adi is strong Adi will win Aliya over and they will get married and post that they would develop a trust that will surpass everything but Raman interrupts with his usual threat that one more relationship is bound to break in the family soon.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com