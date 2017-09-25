Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raman forbids Ruhi from handling his company’s projects

Raman (Karan Patel) and Simmi get upset to see Param’s condition. Raman goes and apologizes to him on everyone’s behalf. Simmi tells Raman that saying ‘Sorry’ is not enough. Raman tries to explain to her that Kiran hasn’t done anything wrong as she is a mother. He tells her that they should perhaps give her some more time as she is new to the family. Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) feels proud to hear Raman talking to Simmi. Raman asks Param and Simmi to forget the incident. He assures them that he will always be on their side. Ishita comes forward and apologizes to Param. Raman leaves the room as soon as he sees her. Param tells Ishita that he is fine now and leaves. She asks Simmi to move on but she refuses to talk to her. She clarifies that Param has changed.

Ruhi tells Ishita that she is going out on a lunch date with Nikhil. Ishita asks her to cancel her plan and maintain distance from him for sometime. She explains to her that if she will listen to Raman now then he will also understand her sooner or later. Ruhi agrees to not meet Nikhil for some time and decides to drop Pihu and Kshitija at school. Ishita gets happy to see Kshitija’s behaviour with a delivery man and praises her. Kshtija tells her that she has decided their family’s emergency password. Ishita asks her to tell her what is it. says, ‘Ishima.’ She tells her that Kiran suggested her name for the password. She gets really happy.

Ishita goes and gives the prasad to Simmi but she refuses to take it. Param asks her to forget the incident and not to stretch the matter unnecessarily. Param tells Ishita and Raman that he has found a new International school in Delhi and if they allow him then he can use his connections to get their daughters’ admission in it. Raman gives his nod. Ruhi tells Aadi that she wants to speak to him but he refuses to talk to her. She holds his hand and takes her inside and asks him to answer all her questions. Ruhi accuses him of stealing her projects. Romi, Mihika and Aaliya get shocked to see them fighting. Mihika takes Aadi’s side and asks Ruhi not to misbehave with her elder brother.

Ishita asks all of them to calm down. She asks Aadi to return his younger sister’s projects to her. Raman comes and tells Ruhi that it’s his company and he has all the rights to take the decisions for it. He tells her that from nowonwards Ruhi will not be allowed to participate in any of his company’s projects. Ruhi gets furious and leaves. Ishita gets miffed. Simmi gets shocked to know that the new school’s fees is Rs. 5 Lakh. Param asks her not to worry and says they will somehow manage. Simmi tells him that she will take help from Raman. He tells her that Ananya is his niece, not his daughter and she will never find a place in Raman’s will. He assures her that he will manage everything.

Ishita goes and confronts Raman. He tells her that he is not punishing Ruhi, he is just teaching her a lesson. Ishita warns him that his behaviour might compel Ruhi to revolt against him. Shagun enters Bhalla house and gets shocked to see them fighting. She asks them to calm down. Raman tells her that Ishita is encouraging Ruhi to meet Nikhil and he cannot tolerate that. He asks her to help him keep his daughter away from Nikhil. She agrees.