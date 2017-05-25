Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Adi and Aliya to get married, Ashok plots to ruin the Bhallas

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Mani(Sumeet Sachdev) telling Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) that he trusted her with his daughter and all the decisions related to her thinking that she was the best mother but she proved him wrong today. Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) takes over once again and goes on with her rant about how Ishita tries to become the Godmother everytime. Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) lashes out at all in defense of her Ishima, she says she is a girl and she understands why Ishita did this and she knows how important it was for Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) to know the truth. Mr. Bhalla(Kaushal Kapoor) and Mr. Iyer(Abhay Bhargava) also jump in to protect Ishita in the mess, but Shagun is not ready to accept anything for Ishita. Raman(Karan Patel) and Mani try to get Aliyta out of the room and she comes out with her decision that she will not get married to Adi. Adi who arrives in time to hear Aliya’s decision is shattered, he begs Aliya to rethink. Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) tries to convince Aliya but Shagun will not have it. She asks Roshni about why she kept the secret. Ishita tries to protect Roshni from Shagun and says it was Adi’s fault who kept aking Roshni lie. Ishita says now the decision is Aliya and Adi’s if they want to be together or not. (Also Read: Aliya locks herself up in a room while Raman blames Ishita once again)

Raman Bhalla(Karan Patel) makes us hate him once again with his pointless accusation and insult of someone he calls his wife and love. He insults her and her upbringing to support Shagun and her theories as Ishita looks on. Raman asks Adi and Aliya to go in and speak about it and try to resolve the matter (like Ishita was speaking french all this while..this man!!). Once left alone Adi tries to convince Aliya once again. He also threatens to commit suicide or even worse if he loses her. Aliya reprimands him for emotionally blackmailing her. She gives her final decision and walks away as her dupatta gets caught on the lamp nearby and it falls on Adi as Adi tries to protect Aliya. Aliya screams out Adi’s name and runs back to him as the people outside get worried about something amiss inside. Aliya tends to Adi’s wounded hand and as Adi asks her once again to never leave him, she agrees. She says she will not leave him and they hug. As the parents worry about their kids inside they come out hand in hand. They are finally relieved. Ishita asks Adi and Aliya to forgive her for hurting them but asks Adi to promise he would never lie to Aliya ever again. He does promise and Aliya asks Raman to call the pandit. As all of them leave for the impending wedding Ishita thinks about calling the judge to confirm the annulment of the first wedding.

Precap: Ishita calls up the judge and asks him if the annulment went through, he says it did. She asks him about the paper and as Ashok sits by the judge, the judge tells Ishita that he is not her private lawyer whom she can call at this hour, he asks her to call back in the morning and hangs up. Ashok promises that the Bhallas can enjoy all they want as their fun would be shortlived.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com