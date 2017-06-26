Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita thrashes Aaliya while Aadi and Raman’s fight intensifies

Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) wakes up and recalls all that she did last night. She regrets misbehaving with everyone. Aadi (Abhishek Verma) comes there with a rose and asks her to forget everything that happened.He assures her that no one is upset with her. Santosh comes there with a glass of lime water. Aadi asks her to take it back. Aaliya asks him to shut up.

Santosh tries to apologize to Aaliya but Aadi starts shouting on her and asks her to leave. Raman (Karan Patel) sees tears in her eyes and asks Aadi to apologize to her. Aaliya asks him to say sorry. Aadi apologizes to her. Santosh tells Raman that he shouldn’t have shouted on Aadi.

Aadi comes out and tells everyone that it’s not just children’s responsiblity to maintain peace in the house, adults should also make an effort. He tells them that he has realized that he cannot be a good husband and a good son both at the same time and hence from now onwards he will just take care of his wife.

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) gets worried. She discusses her problems with Ruhi. She tells her that she is worried that Raman and Aadi’s fight might get worse.She apologizes to her for telling her all this and asks her not to worry.Ruhi goes and asks Mihika and Romi to help her. She tells them that Ishita is very stressed about Raman and Aadi. Romi says he will go and speak to Aadi. Mihika stops him and asks them to leave it to Ishita.

Raman tells Ishita that if Aadi continues to behave like this, he will throw him out of the house. He says he is not going to tolearte his tantrums anymore. Ishita gets scared to see him so angry and asks him to calm down. Aaliya tells Aadi that she doesn’t think she will be able to face anyone in the house after what she did last night. Aadi tells her that his family is used to seeing all this as he and Raman have returned home like this a lot of times.Aaliya tells her that she is the daughter-in-law of the house and she cannot do all this. Aadi asks her not to worry and says that he is with her.

Ishita tells Raman that Aadi is not entirely wrong and he is getting over emotional.She tells him that Aadi is just supporting his wife and he would have done the same if he would have been in his situation. Raman says he cannot tolerate someone talking badly to his mother.He says Aadi will have to leave the house if all this continues.

Aaliya tells Aadi that what she did last night wasn’t right. She regrets misbehaving with Ishita. Aadi tells her that she didn’t say anyhting wrong and takes her outside. They bump into Raman. Aaliya says sorry. Aadi asks her not to say sorry to anyone.

Ishita comes there and shouts on Aadi. She says he is worng if he thinks that he can do whatever he feels like and they will not say anything. Aaliya tries to interrupt. Ishita asks her to shut up and says she feels like slapping her. Ishita says she understands that she had to go through a lot after marriage but that doesn’t give her the license to come home drunk. Ishita admits that the elders made some mistakes and tells her that she has full sympathy for her but she cannot allow all this.

Ishita tells her that she would have said the same thing to Ruhi if she would have come home drunk because rules are the same for everyone. She says she is the daughter-in-law of the house and she has some responislbities towards them. Aaliya apologizes and assures her that this will not be repeated.

Ashok buys all the packaging units and asks Taneja to ensure that the entire blame comes on Aadi. Ruhi gets to know that all the packaging units are busy. She starts panicking and informs Raman that their products are ready to be dispatched but all the packaging companies are busy with some project. Raman asks whose project is it. Ruhi tells him that all the companies are busy finishing Aadi’s project.

Raman gets furious and tells Ruhi that he knows Aadi is doing all this to fulfill his ego. Ruhi asks him to calm down and not draw conclusions. Raman asks her to tell Ishita how low her son has stooped. He says he will prove to him now who is the bigger businessman. Ruhi tells him that Taneja is responsible for all this and not Aadi. Raman doesn’t pay heed and leaves. Ruhi gets upset.

Ishita tells Santoshi, Mihika and Madhu that she is sure Aadi cannot do something like this. Madhu asks her not to stress as everyhting will be all right after their projects get completed. Santoshi tells them that a similar situation had occured a few years back when Raman fought with Mr. Bhalla for Shagun. Ishita asks her not to compare Aaliya to Shagun as she herself doesn’t want them to fight. They tell Ishita that only she can solve this problem now. ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: A drunk Aliya vents out her frustration on Ishita and Raman