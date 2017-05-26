Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman keeps brooding, Ishita has only Ruhi by her side as always

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Aliya’s(Krishna Mukherjee) marriage proceeding. Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia)searches for Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) as Ishita is on call with the judge regarding Adi and Roshni’s (Vidisha Srivastava) marriage annulment. The judge tells her it is done and when she asks him about the papers he asks her to call back as it late. All this while Ashok(Sangram Singh) happily plots with him against the Bhallas. The marriage is successfully completed and as the family happily bless the couple. Adi and Aliya get the blessing of their parents and all elders. Ishita then tries to talk to Raman(Karan Patel) which as usual is pointless(we don’t even know how she can continue loving this guy?!). Raman does what he does best screams at her and calls her “Jagath Maatha” also he asks her to learn the essence of trust from Aliya(like really!!). he walks away leaving her in tears as Ruhi walks up behind and witnesses her father’s craziness. She hugs her Ishima and stands strong by her like always. She assures her that her Ishima was right and she will help her convince the man(read-Raman Bhall-like it is required!). Ishita asks Ruhi if they would have reacted this way if it was Ruhi in place of Aliya(well she should definitly ask this question to Ruhi’s father).(Also Read: After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aly Goni to be seen in Life Ok’s horror series opposite Piaa Bajpai?)

Roshni is completely lost as Neelu asks her to help her with some things as they prepare for bidaai. Raman walks in with a sum of money and hands it over to Roshni. Roshni refuses to take it but she understands that Raman wants her out of the house. Raman explains that it would increase the stress for everyone if she is in the house with Aliya and Adi, so he has made arrangements for her in a women’s hostel and also he asks her to use the money for her studies. Ishita walks in right then witnessing this, understanding her husband’s intention she refuses to accept it. She says Roshni will stay with them as they have promised her already. Raman again screams at her for refusing to accept any of his decisions. Ishita says it will not be possible to leave a girl as innocent as Roshni alone so she wants her to live with Ishita’s Amma for the time and once she is ready and confident she can leave. Raman leaves the decision to Roshni and leaves. Aliya’s bidaai is done as Mani asks Adi to take care of Aliya, Adi promises to do that.

Ashok’s accomplice at the wedding informs Ashok that the wedding is done. Ashok is happy that now he can put his plan to action and he decides to leave a day for the couple to relax before he starts his drama. Ishita welcomes Aliya and Adi into the house traditionally, Ruhi demands her money before she lets Adi enter. Later they have games for the newly weds while Raman goes on brooding and glaring at Ishita. Ishita tries to be normal and she thinks Raman is angry right now but atleast the strength of the relationship between Adi and Aliya is strong.

Precap: The judge calls up Ashok and says now they can celebrate as the wedding is over and the Bhallas will have stress coming their way soon.

