Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27 February 2018 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman accepts Ruhi as his daughter

Ishita bangs Nikhil’s door all set to give him a piece of her mind. She then sees the lock on his door and goes to talk to Simmi. When Simmi doesn’t co-operate, she slaps her and drags her out. Raman comes out of the bathroom asking Ruhi what happened and she makes an excuse. Ishita slaps Simmi again and Simmi threatens to kill her with a scissor. Ishita shames her for not fighting for Ruhi when Simmi reminds her how she felt when Ananya died. She blames Ishita for killing Ananya again. Ishita tells her that she has lost humanity because of what happened years back. Ishita asks her to stop whatever she is doing and warns her. Simmi tells her that she can’t do anything and she will never let Raman remember anything.

Simmi challenges her and Ishita tells her that after she destroys Nikhil, it’s Simmi’s turn. Raman goes to Ruhi’s room with her asking what papers she had to get signed. He tells her that he has come to her room for the first time. Ruhi tries to hide a family picture of them that falls on the floor but ends up hurting her wrist. He tends to her bruise immediately as Ishita watches them. Ruhi also feels overwhelmed and cries. He asks her to open her wrist and she refuses since she was hiding their picture in it. But he forces her anyway and sees the picture. He sees it and tells Ruhi how happy everyone looks in the picture. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Raman gets an attack as Ishita tries to remind him of their past)

He asks Ruhi if she is his daughter. He also tells her that he overheard her conversation with Ishita the other day. He keeps asking her again if she is his daughter and why no one told him. Ruhi tells him that the doctor asked them to not tell him since he might have a nervous breakdown. She tells him that she feels like hugging him every day and tell him that she loves him. He then asks her to call him ‘Papa’ instead of Mr Bhalla. Ishita is surprised to see Raman accept the truth so easily. She cries as Raman and Ruhi hug each other.

He then asks Ruhi what Ishita is doing in the picture Ishita signals her to not tell him anything. Ruhi hesitates and says they have been close to her since childhood. And that she has loved them all this while. He feels bad for speaking rudely with Ishita. He leaves the room and Ishita enters to hug Ruhi. They have a moment we don’t want to exaggerate on. Ishita tells her that she should face Nikhil once again to make sure he gets punished for what he did.

Adi asks Romi if he is planning to sleep at around midnight. After making sure that Romi will only sleep later, he asks Romi to move back in with Mihika. Romi tells Adi that he will do romantic things to her so she falls in love with him again. Ishita wakes up and Nikhil is the first person on her mind. Poor Raman! She calls someone to ask if Nikhil has returned and then goes to freshen up. She goes to check on Raman and picks her suitcase up from the room while he is asleep. She then sits next to him not even trying to take her eyes off him.

Just as she is about to pat his head, he wakes up saying he knows he is handsome but that doesn’t mean she touches him. She then tells him that there was something on his nose. She just smiles at him as he asks her to leave. Simmi, who comes to get tea for Raman, sees them and hides the moment Ishita turns to leave the room. Simmi feels threatened to see Raman and Ishita bicker like before.