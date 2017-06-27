Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raman SLAPS Aadi

On the dinner table both Raman (Karan Patel) and Aadi (Abhishek Verma) start pulling the Daal’s bowl towards each other. Raman suddenly leaves it and the entire daal falls on Aadi. Aadi gets angry and tells everyone that Raman did it purposely. Raman tells them that he just left the bowl and how Aadi purposely bought all the packaging untis. Aadi reminds him that they are not supposed to discuss office matters at home. Raman says this is his house and he doesn’t need to tell him what does he need to say and what not. He says if he has a problem with it he can leave the house.

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) intervenes and says Aadi will not go anywhere as he is the son of the house. Raman asks her to control her son, then. Ishita reminds Aadi that he needs to behave properly with his father. Aadi asks if she can’t see that he intentionally spilled Daal on him. Ishita says she will wash it and asks him not to create a fuss out of it.

Raman says she can wash his shirt but not his intentions. He tells them that has put their project on stake for his project. Aadi says he didn’t do anyhting of that sought. Raman says he could have stopped Taneja from doing it but he didn’t do that also. Aadi reminds Raman how he removed the man force from his project without even informing him. Raman says it’s his company and he can do whatever he feels like.

Ishita asks both of them to calm down. Aadi bursts out on her for always asking him to shut up. He asks if she has ever noticed how does Raman talk to him and his wife. Raman says he didn’t change after marriage, unlike him. Aadi says he would have more experience because he got married twice. Raman gets angry and slaps him. Everyone gets shocked. Ishita scolds Raman for raising his hand on Aadi infront of Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) and asks her to take Aadi inside.

Raman scolds Ishita for always taking Aadi’s side. Ishita tries to calm him down and says she scolds Aadi too. He refuses to listen to her and says he wants to go to office as that’s the only place where he gets peace. Ishita gets confused what to do. Roshni comes there and tells Ishita that there is an emergency at hospital. She tells her that she can ask the patient to go somewhere else as she knows she is not in the right frame of mind. Ishita says she needs to go out of the house to divert her mind.

Raman’s business partner, Kiran, comes at his office at late night to meet him. Raman takes her inside. Romi recalls Raman and Aadi’s fight and finds it difficult to sleep. He tells Mihika that he cannot see Raman like this. He says today he is happy that he doesn’t have kids.Mihika consoles him.

Kiran tells Raman that he has become more handsome. She tells him that he is a great father as he postponed his project for his son. Kiran says she is sure his son must be proud of him. Raman asks her to talk about something else. She tells him that she is her business partner and they should know about each other. He tells her that family should come first but not everyone understands it. He lies to her that his friend has fought with his son and his wife is also misunderstanding him because of which his friend is feeling very lonely. Raman tells her that he is a bit distrubed because of that.

Ishita discusses with Roshni how Raman and Aadi used to love each other and how now they have become each other’s enemies. She says she doesn’t know how to tackle this situation. Roshi tells her that she is sure she will handle everyhting and asks her not to stress. Aaliya tells Shangun that this is not the right time to talk to Aadi as he is very stressed about his project. Aadi comes there and asks who was she talking to. Aaliya hesitantly takes Shagun’s name. He tells her that he knows that Shagun wants him to start his own business as she messaged him about it, too. Aaliya doesn’t like Shagun’s advice and gets scared thinking about Ishita.

Raman drives Kiran to her hotel. Ishita gets shocked not to find him in her room and calls him. He doesn't answer her calls. Kiran understands that the story Raman told her was not about his friend but himself and asks him to talk to his family. He says he needs some more time. She says she is saying this to him as a friend and asks him not to delay it.