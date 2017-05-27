Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman sulks, Ishita follows him around, Ruhi tries to get things normal while Ashok plans his move

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Adi(Abhishek Verma) and Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) stepping into their new life, Aliya though is still hesitant of Adi and asks him to give her some time to get over what happened and then they can take their relationship forward. Adi readily agrees as he is eager to do anything to win back Aliya’s trust. Adi promises to never let Aliya be hurt and resolve the mistakes once the annulment papers reach him. Next morning Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) thinks of talking to Raman(Karan Patel) once again and convince him the reason for her doing. She goes to get him his bed coffee, but as she returns she finds Raman already gone. Ishita decides to call Mr. Bhaweja-the judge and check for the annulment papers. As she calls him he is busy speaking to Ashok(Sangram Singh) about their plan to destroy the Bhallas, he takes Ishita on a merged call and tells her he has the papers ready as Ashok listens to it silently and plans his next move. Ishita finds a worried Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) as she holds her returned form for IAS entrance. She tells Ishita she made some errors filling the form and so the form was returned and today is the last day. Ishita consoles her and then helps her fill the forms online.(Also Read: Raman keeps brooding, Ishita has only Ruhi by her side as always)

Ashok calls up Gagan and asks him to do as he says so they can avenge Gagan’s brother’s death. Gagan promises to do all it takes to destroy Adi. Raman too calls up Mr. Bhaweja and apologizes for his behaviour last night and then asks him for the annulment papers. The judge tells him he would get it send to the Bhalla house soon enough. Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) packs gifts for everyone at Bhalla house as Shobana amma cooks all of Aliya’s favourite food. They discuss about leaving for Bhalla house for Aliya’s pagferas. Mani(Sumeet Sachdev) arrives with a lot more gifts as Shobana amma reprimands both of them for being extra lavish with money. Aliya wakes up to Ruhi banging the doors. Adi and Aliya wish each other goodmorning and get the door to a naughty Ruhi who teases them for being late to wake up. She tells them the family is waiting for Aliya to come down and make something for breakfast. Ishita tries to speak to Raman about the annulment papers but Raman is at his sulking best! He refuses to even look at Ishita(this couple have the capability to get on our nerves !!) Ruhi comes in to get her sulking parents for breakfast, Ishita hands over a necklace to Raman so he can gift it to Aliya as she cooks something for the first time. Raman says he has it sorted with something even more valuable in the form of annulment papers. Ishita and Raman continue their stupid argument and Ruhi- like us -just wants to get out of this room and as far from this couple as possible.

Ishita and Mrs. Bhalla(Shahnaz Rizwan) make Aliya do her Choola poojan rasm and later they all fight over what Aliya would make. Ruhi and Mihika(Avantika Hundal) want South Indian, Romi(Aly Goni) wants pasta, Mrs. Bhalla wants something sweet and Adi just wants his wife to have an easy job!! Finally with Ishita’s cue Aliya announces that she herself would decide the menu while all of them can just wait.

Precap: The police arrive at Bhalla house asking for Adi, they inform a shocked family that Adi remarried when he has a wife already and this is crime. Raman says they annulled the marriage but when he tries to call the judge for the papers there is no response.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com