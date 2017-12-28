Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita is pleasantly surprised when Raman invites her to Pihu’s Christmas party

Ashok assures the investor that Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) will take over from him and take care of the business. Ishita and Raman (Karan Patel) ask Pihu if she wants to catch a movie or eat somewhere with them. Pihu is happy that she’ll go out with her parents. Just then, Ishita gets a reminder on her phone and calls Ashok to ask him to take his medicines but he cuts the call. She gets worried and Raman asks her if everything is okay. She says she is fine and calls him again. He answers the call and Ishita hears the investor telling Ashok that unless he sees Ishita actively working in the company, he can’t trust her or invest in the company. Ishita feels bad and feels obliged to help Ashok out.

She asks Raman to stop the car and tells Raman that she needs to be somewhere else. Raman gets a little irritated but doesn’t push her. Raman and Pihu reach home, he tells Pihu that they’ll play a game before going home. He says that he will say one word and she has to say the first thing that comes to her mind associated with the word and that she can’t take any time. Pihu smiles and agrees. While playing the game, Raman confesses that he feels sad when Ishita leaves. He then wonders why he said so and tells her that he feels lost and is very confused. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman and Ishita share a moment after she saves Pihu from falling off the terrace)

Simmi is restlessly waiting for Pihu and asks Param to call them but he assures her that she won’t say anything. Just then, Raman and Pihu enter the house while playing the game. Simmi gets a hint that Pihu hasn’t told the counsellor anything and Raman tells her that Pihu got a little nervous. Raman asks Simmi to make some tea for her and takes Pihu inside.

Ishita and Ashok are discussing their business responsibilities. Ishita decides to take up more responsibilities at work and asks Ashok who told them that he is suffering from cancer. Ashok then tells her that it was Param who told the investors about his illness. She tells him how the husband and wife are creating problems for them and gets a call. She tells Ashok she has to be somewhere and he asks if there is any problem. She tells him that she will tell him about it later.

She asks him to take care and leaves. At the dinner table, Simmi decides to take the food to Pihu’s room since she is not at the dinner table. On reaching the room, she sees that Raman has already fed her. Pihu sees Simmi, gets scared and asks Raman to stay for a longer time to tell her a bedtime story. Raman tells her that nobody can harm her when her family is with her. He asks her to believe in herself and turns to see that she has already slept. He kisses her goodnight and leaves the room.

Simmi tells Param that Pihu is bonding really well with Raman now. Param advises Simmi to start bonding with Pihu from now to break her bond with Ishita. Param gets a video and shows her the CCTV footage of Ishita and Bala exchanging some papers. They hear Ishita asking Bala to keep the papers safely. She asks Bala to not talk about this with anyone. Simmi and Param are wondering what they’re hiding. Simmi wonders if they have some proof against them. They decide to steal the papers somehow.

Just then, Neelu tells Simmi that Raman is calling her. He calls everyone to the living room and tells them they should host a Christmas party to cheer Pihu up. He also adds that Pihu likes Ishita’s company so they should forget all the differences and call her, too. Simmi argues about it and shuts Aaliya up when she interrupts. Everyone is shocked to hear Simmi agreeing with the plan. They divide all the work for the Christmas eve party.

Param takes Simmi aside and asks her what she is doing. Simmi tells him that she will be in Pihu’s good books if she does this and when everyone from the Iyer house will be at the Bhalla house, they’ll have a chance to search for the papers. In the morning, after all the decorations are in place, Raman goes to wake Pihu up wearing a Santa cap. He takes her downstairs for her surprise and she is super happy to see all the Christmas decorations. Simmi tells Pihu about the entire Christmas party plan hoping to see her all excited but Pihu doesn’t react much. She then asks Raman if she can go to get the Christmas tree with Adi and Aaliya, he asks her to go with them.

Simmi decides to call Ishita for the party but Raman stops her and goes to invite her himself. She is surprised to see him and asks about Pihu. He tells her he needs a favour from her and she invites him inside. He tells her about the party and that Pihu is the happiest when she is around her. He also assures her that Simmi won’t have a problem with it. She agrees to go to the party with the entire family. She smells foul when Raman says Simmi was eager to invite her to the party.