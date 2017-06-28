Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raman fixes a dinner date with Kiran

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) wakes up and gets shocked to realize that it’s 9 am and Raman (Karan Patel) has already gone for breakfast. She starts getting ready. Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) asks Raman if Kiran Bhatnagar has reached Delhi. He tells her that she has reached and reminds her that they are not supposed to discuss office matters at home. Receptionist calls Ishita and asks if she can attend Kiran Bhatnagar today, as she has especially come from Bangalore. Ishita agrees.

Neelu brings sweets for everyone and tells them that her son has passed B.com.Everyone congratulates her. She asks Raman if she can get a loan as her son wants to start his own business. Raman asks if the company will be on her name or her son’s. She says her son’s because he is only going to look after her when she grows old. Raman asks how can she be so sure about it. He says what if his son gets married and changes after that. He asks her to secure her future and not stay dependent on her son. He says she should ask her son to pay the installments on his own because when they inherit things they do not value it.

Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) gets upset to hear all this and goes inside. Ishita comes on the breakfast table and tells Raman that she wants to talk to him. He tells her he doesn’t have time for all this as Kiran is waiting for him at the office. Ishita tells him that she just fixed an appointment with Kiran. Raman asks her not to discuss office matters with her in the hospital and leaves. Ruhi and Santoshi console Ishita and ask her not to spoil her mood.

Taneja calls Aadi (Abhishek Verma) and asks him to find out about Kiran Bhatnagar without letting Karan know. Aadi gets angry to relaize that his laptop is not working and asks Bala to repair it. He gets an important call from office after which he asks Bala to find out all he can about Kiran’s company in Bangalore. Bala gets astonished to hear her name. Aadi leaves. Ishita reaches her clinic and gets to know that Kiran has cancelled her apppointment.

Raman informs Kiran that there are no packaging units available for them. Ishita tries calling Raman but he doesn’t answer her calls. Kiran suggests Raman buying a packaging factory. He agrees and gets excited. Santoshi asks Ishita to do something romantic for Raman. Mihika asks her to take him out on a date. Madhu, Santoshi and Mihika start arguing where should they go. Ishita says she will think about it.

Taneja comes and gives Aadi invitation cards for his launch. Aadi looks at his family picture and recalls all the good moments he shared with Raman. He gets emotional and decides to invite Raman personally. Raman gets happy with Kiran’s idea and thanks her for solving all his problems. She tells him that she wants a treat. He promises to take her out for dinner.She asks him to bring his wife along. Raman says she won’t come. She asks if he still didn’t speak to her.

Aadi reaches Raman’s cabin but his secretary stops him and informs that Raman has instructed her not to let anyone enter.Aadi tells her that he is his son. He hears Kiran laughing and asks who is he with. She tells him that he is with Kiran Bhatnagar, his business partner. Raman calls his secretary and asks her to book a table for him and Kiran. Aadi hears it and gets upset. Ishita tells everyone that she has decided to book a room at a hotel for the both of them. Ishita calls Raman’s secretary and asks her to book a table for both of them. She informs her that he is already going out with Kiran tonight. Ishita gets angry hearing her name and asks her to book a room for them in the same hotel without informing Kiran.

Aaliya sees the invitation card and asks Aadi if he gave it to Raman. He tells her that he had gone to give it to him but he was busy. He asks about Ishita. Aaliya tells him that she has gone out to have dinner with Raman.