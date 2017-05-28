Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Roshni betrays the Bhalla family, Aliya stands strong with Adi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Mani(Sumeet Sachdev) and Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) arriving at the Bhalla house with Shobana amma while Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman(Karan Patel) with family welcome them in. Shagun gets them the gifts they brought and they meet Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) who is still very busy in the kitchen. Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) informs them that Aliya is making something and it is supposed to be a surprise for them. All of them join for breakfast and Aliya serves Halwa puri for all. They have a light family moment while Adi (Abhishek Verma) feeds Aliya and vice versa. Later Aliya is showered with gifts and blessings.(Also Read: Raman sulks, Ishita follows him around, Ruhi tries to get things normal while Ashok plans his move)

As the family is having a beautiful moment the police enter asking for Adi. The family is shocked as they press charges on Adi for polygamy and demands his arrest. Raman tries to tell the police the first marriage is annulled and he tries to call Mr. Bhaweja-the judge who does not take the calls. Raman ask them who reported this and there enter Roshni’s(Vidisha Srivastava) mother and Gagan. Roshni’s mother asks the police to arrest Adi for deceiving her daughter also Gagan says that Adi is a fraud. Ishita tells them that the marriage was conducted at gunpoint and this is not considered valid as per law. Gagan says the marriage was conducted as per the wish of Adi and Roshni and not under any kind of pressure. Ishita tells them she will get Roshni and she can clear this misunderstanding. Mani asks Raman to try calling the judge once again. The judge meanwhile is with Ashok(Sangram Singh) who asks the judge to put the phone on speaker and receive the call. Raman asks the judge about the papers and the judge refuses any knowledge of such an annulment. This shocks everybody listening and the judge hangs up.

Ishita tells Roshni about the police and Gagan. She goes with Ishita to talk to the police. As she enters Mani manhandles Adi calling him a fraud. Shagun and Aliya try to stop him. Roshni is asked by the police about the truth and she shocks everyone by her answer, she says Adi and she are still husband and wife also their marriage has not been annulled. Adi tries talking to her but she insists on her story, Aliya slaps her and reprimands her for doing this to a family who supported her so much. She tells the police that Roshni herself had told her the truth about their wedding and also about the place Khandpur and its ways. Ishita is shocked by Roshni’s change of behaviour. Mani takes Aliya away and asks her to pack her bags even as Shagun tries to convince him to stay calm. Aliya cries.

Precap: Mani tries to take Aliya away as Ishita tries to stop him, Gagan asks Roshni to come with him and Aliya asks her to get lost as she destroyed Adi’s life.

