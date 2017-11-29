Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29 November 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita gives an open challenge to Raman for the CEO of the Year Award

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Mrs Iyer arguing with the new tenants. Raman (Karan Patel) and Simmi (Shireen Mirza) see them and are surprised. Mrs Iyer tells them that they have to leave. Raman asks what are they doing here? Simmi says this is their flat which they vacated after Ishita got arrested. Param calls up Simmi and details the insult given by Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi). Simmi tells Raman she has had enough of Ishita. Mrs Iyer continues her fight with the tenants. Aaliya asks Aadi if everything is fine at office. She asks him about the fight between Raman and Ishita. He does not pay heed to her questions. Aadi (Abhishek Verma) says he has no time for her useless questions. Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) gets upset as he does not give her importance. Aadi tells her to stop cribbing. Aaliya walks off in a huff. Aadi tells someone in a restaurant that he is coming to meet him but to keep the meeting a secret. Raman and Simmi fight with Mrs Iyer on behalf of the tenants. They say it is wrong to evict them. Ishita comes there and asks Raman if he has ever spoken to the Singh’s before. Simmi butts in but Ishita silences her. Raman says you are doing Dadagiri. Ishita says how dare you talk badly to my mom. Mrs Bhalla tells Ishita to shut up but Mrs Iyer interrupts. Ishita tries to convince the neighbours to move into the new better flat but they do not relent. Raman tells them that he will assist them. Raman scolds Simmi for allowing him to sign a contract with a dubious person like Ishita. She tells the Singh’s to leave. As Ishita and the Iyers walk off, Raman gives her a look.

Ishita says it is nice that Raman is talking to us. She says we have a long battle ahead. Ishita says we have to find a twisted way to drive the Singh’s out. She has a new plan and says she will execute it soon. Aadi meets Monica at the cafe. He says he is very happy to see her. Monica says I know you are troubled, but I will set things right. Shagun sees Aadi with Monica at the cafe and thinks who is she. She feels it is not a client meeting per se. She calls up Aaliya who is dealing with her moey lenders. Aaliya cannot share her money problems with anyone. She is getting constant calls and is in a fix. She switches off her phone. Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) thinks why did she shut off the phone and calls on the landline. Aaliya panics but takes the call. She is relieved to hear Shagun’s voice. Shagun tells her to come home. She asks her where is Aadi. Aaliya says Aadi has gone for a client meeting. She asks Shagun why is she curious? Shagun tells her to come home. She decides to call up Aadi who lies to her that he is in office with a client. His lie makes her even more suspicious of him having an affair. Shagun wonders whom to discuss this with.

Raman blasts Shweta for letting Ishita take over Param’s cabin. Shweta says Ishita has called the media and is giving an interview. Ishita says men cannot adjust to the idea of women being successful. Indirectly, she blames Raman for causing problems for her. Ishita says I am distressed as my family wants to shift to my old home, which is next to Raman Bhalla’s flat. She says he does not want to see me there. They ask Ishita how she plans to fight Raman Bhalla. She says I will fight like the Rani of Jhansi. She says I will surely win the CEO Of the Year Award this time. Raman hears this and remembers the time when he was giving the interview. A flashback is shown where Ishita had barged his interview. Simmi hears Ishita’s charge of Raman being an MCP. She taunts Ishita’s guts and her claims that he is a chauvinist. In the bathroom, Ishita cries for the hurt she is causing to Raman. She says our past is full of fights. Ishita says what I am doing is not wrong if it manages to fail Simmi and Param’s plan. She says I have decided to bring Raman and our family closer on CEO of the Year Awards.