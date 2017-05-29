Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aditya is arrested and Ruhi is brutally attacked

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Aditya(Abhishek Verma) getting arrested and taken away while Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) who keeps lying to the police is taken away by Gagan and her mother after Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) reprimands her for her doing. Aliya tells Mani( Sumeet Sachdev) that she is not going anywhere and that she trusts Adi and would stand by him. Shagun( Anita Hassanandani) and Mani walk off from the house. Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi), Raman(Karan Patel), Aliya and Sobana amma leave to talk to Mr. Bhaweja while Mrs. Bhalla gets worried for Adi. Adi is taken into custody and while checking into his history the police find records of violence. The inspector takes it against Adi and tells him he would not let Adi go free. Ashok(Sangram Singh) asks Mr. Bhaweja to go back to office now and be prepared as Raman and Ishita will come to meet him. He also tells Gagan to take Roshni back and not let her ever come back to this place.

Raman and Ishita reach Mr. Bhaweja’s office but they are asked to wait. They keep waiting for over 2 hrs with no response finally Raman understands why Mr. Bhaweja is behaving this way, he tells Ishita that the judge is taking revenge for his misbehavior yesterday. Raman loses it and makes a havoc at the office. Mr. Bhaweja comes there as Ishita talks to him calmly about the papers and ask him to hand it over to them. Mr. Bhaweja refuses to any knowledge of it even as they try to remind him. Aliya and Shobana amma too insist but in vain. Later as Raman gets hyper Ishita drags him away before he too gets arrested. Romi(Aly Goni) informs Raman that no lawyer is ready to take up their case as the judge is involved in it. Aliya cannot stand doing nothing and she takes a taxi and goes to meet a lawyer. She too does not succeed but she meets a journalist there who questions her regarding the happenings at her house. He also says that he came to know that Ishita supports Roshni. Raman reaches there and warns the journo and takes Aliya away. (Also Read: Roshni betrays the Bhalla family, Aliya stands strong with Adi)

At Bhalla house some social workers land up and shout slogans against Adi. Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia), Mrs. Bhalla, Mrs. Iyer(Neena Kulkarni) and Mihika(Avantika Hundal) try to calm them but the situation worsens and Ruhi gets beaten up by the woman brutally. The woman go on to prepare to blacken Ruhi’s face as they corner her and the other look on helplessly. Ishita intervenes in time and stops the woman. Ashok plans complete destruction of Bhallas and plans to target every singe member of the family.

Precap: Ishita and Raman meet Adi at the police station and tells him no lawyer would take up there case, Adi is left distraught to think that what would happen when everyone is lying.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com