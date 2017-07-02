Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd July 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Adi brings gifts for everyone and also manages to convince Shagun

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) in school to get Pihu and Ananya. She is informed by her Dadi(Shahnaz Rizwan) about Adi (Abhishek Verma) helping Raman(Karan Patel) out. Ruhi is very happy about it. As Ruhi awaits she sees a lost Pihu coming, she tries to talk to Pihu and tries to remove the sweater Pihu is wearing saying it is very hot. Pihu though stops her and says she is tired and would rest for a bit. Ruhi tries to pull the sweater off and sees Pihu’s shirt torn off. Pihu says she fell while playing. Later at home as Ruhi tries to make Pihu have food she refuses and wants to take rest. Ruhi refrains from telling Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) anything and thinks about finding out herself first. Adi brings gifts for the entire family and everyone happily opens their dresses for the launch the next day. Raman walks in and towards his room when Adi stops him and hands him over a gift, he also goes on to tell Raman that he is his guru and he loves him so much. Raman is left teary eyed and hugs Adi, the family is relieved to see them sort out their differences.(Also Read: Ishita resolves investor issues for Raman, Shagun throws a tantrum)

Raman happily hugs Ishita saying it was all because of her. She corrects him and says she did nothing infact Adi realized this himself. Raman though is in a mood to praise his wife today and goes on saying she is the one because of whom his children are with him and also she is the one who corrects him when he goes wrong. Ishita says they are surrounded by so many good people and one such person is Kiran Bhatnagar. Ishita says they should properly that this person for standing by them. As raman is getting romantic Mihika(Avantika Hundal) ruins it for him as she walks in to take Ishita away for some help. Raman tries to keep her with him but does not win what with the stubborn Mihika. Ruhi sits by a sleeping Ruhi and tries to figure out what is wrong suddenly Pihu starts screaming in her sleep and Ruhi sees a bruise on her hand, Ruhi gets very tensed as she applies some balm on the bruise and thinks about finding out from Ananya.

Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) still sulks and Mani(Sumeet Sachdev) tries to calm her but she refuses to go to the launch the next day and says she is upset with Aliya because she never stands up for her when she has to choose between Ishita and Shagun. Adi takes Aliya with him to someplace saying it is a surprise. They stand outside Mani’s house when Aliya is nervous to go in and asks Adi if that would be right as Shagun is really pissed with her right now. Adi says he knows she is angry but it is them who have to make it right too. They walk in as Mani welcomes them and Shagun stands at a distance still angry. Adi invites her to the party and gifts her and Mnai some dresses. Aliya too asks Shagun to forgive her. Shagun finally relents and says she would definitely come for the party. Next day everyone is getting ready hurriedly while Raman sit all ready waiting for everyone to come out. Adi walks out all dressed up like a gentleman and he meets his father. Raman watches his little Adi all grown up, and they hug each other. Adi tells his father that he is nervous about the launch but Raman gives him strength.

Precap: Everybody is ready and about to leave when Ishita notices that Roshni is not there, she calls Roshni up who is at the clinic. Roshni sees Ishita calling and she know why but she does not want to take the call.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com