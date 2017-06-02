Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman locates Roshni but is trapped himself

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Mihika (Avantika Hundal) and Bala (Pankaj Bhatia) still searching around for Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) but they find nothing and no one around. Finally they see a sindoor dibbi and ask Roshni’s mother about it, she says it is from a nearby temple and Mihika insists on getting the sindoor from the temple. Roshni’s mother gets very defensive on hearing about them going to the temple and they notice the same. Raman(Karan Patel) asks Mihika and Bala to get out the place immediately. They reach the temple and notice Gagan around. Raman hides from and as they keep a watch a young girl comes to them selling garlands. Mihika suddenly notices the garland and remembers Roshni making them at home also telling her that at the temple in Khandpur she is the one who makes these garlands. (Also Read: Bala-Mihika on mission “Find Prabjot”-Roshni’s sister who is in danger)

At Mani’s(Sumeet Sachdev) house Mani is worried about Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi), Raman, Mihika and Bala he wishes he could have gone with them. Aliya says she herself was unaware of this and only came to know. Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) asks Aliya to join office with Adi(Abhishek Verma), Aliya is wary about this and says she wants to enjoy her married days with Adi as of now and does not wish to have any issues with Adi on professional front. She also says the house is so big and so many people around that she is busy all day. Shagun worries that Aliya might waste her life and forget her ambitions and gets mingled with family issues like Ishita. Shobana amma is all praises for Ishita and says she relieved that Aliya has a person like Ishita for her mother-in-law. Shagun is as usual irritated hearing this. Aliya gets a courier which is a gift from Romi(Aly Goni) and Mihika for their wedding. It is a package for stay at a honeymoon suit. Shagun encourages her to go as it would relieve them of their stress a bit. Aliya speaks to Adi about the package but Adi is too busy to notice as he frantically tries to reach his father, mother or Mihika. Finally when Aliya has Adi’s attention, he apologizes to her and says he was worried about his family struggling in Khandpur. Aliya realizes suddenly and apologizes for being selfish. She also says she does not want to go for the package and will rather stay here with him. Later she talks about this to Shagun who tries to convince her to go but Aliya is decided and she quotes Ishita who tells her that she has to be her husband’s strength. Shagun is further infuriated hearing this.

The little girl takes the detective group to meet Roshni, who in turn is very happy to see Raman, Mihika and Bala. She makes them meet her sister too. Mihika and Raman promise them to keep them safe. Suddenly though they notice there was no guards around when they entered and they turn to realize that they are trapped purposely here by Gagan. As they run to the door Gagan enters with his goons.

Precap: Gagan and his goons surround the area as Raman asks for any other way of exit from the house they are trapped in.

Picture Courtesy:www.hotmail.com