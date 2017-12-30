Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman loses his cool over Simmi when she goes to slap Pihu

Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) are trying on remove the handcuff while bickering with each other. Pihu talks to the Christmas tree and says this was the best Christmas ever. Aaliya then asks her where Raman and Ishita are and she laughs telling her that she has locked the two of them in a handcuff. She also shows her a picture of the two and the two of them laugh about it. They leave to go somewhere and Pihu drops the key to the cuffs by mistake. Raman and Ishita are bickering as he complains about his discomfort with the Santa costume. She asks him to remove the costumes and he gets all awkward.

They struggle to remove his costume and help him change. She then removes a scissor from a box and gives it to him so he can remove the costumes properly. Pihu and Aaliya reach the restaurant as everyone asks them about Raman and Ishita. Aaliya makes an excuse somehow and they start ordering. Aaliya shows Madhu the picture and they laugh about it. Raman takes Ishita to the bathroom and she asks him to stand under the shower because he is feeling so itchy and allergic. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein beats Kundali Bhagya to become the number 1 show, check out this week’s top 10 shows)

He gets all awkward but she forces him to stand under the shower and shuts the shower curtain. Ishita laughs as Raman keeps asking her to not look. She keeps mocking him by pulling the handcuff also. She hands him his clothes after that and he keeps asking her to look away. Raman calls her Madrasan and she gets a little overwhelmed. Simmi and Param are wondering where Raman – Ishita are and wonders if they knew these guys were looking for the papers.

She tries calling Raman but hears the phone ring at the dinner table. Pihu gets really scared since she has the phone. Pihu hands it over to Aaliya immediately who turns it off. Simmi calls again but gets upset when it shows that it has switched off. Param asks Simmi to be normal and not panic. Raman and Ishita are bickering in the cab and the guy asks a lot of questions about why they are weaaring fur handcuffs.

Simmi decides to leave outside and see where Raman is but everyone stops her. Just then, Raman and Ishita come together much to Simmis disappointment. Everyone is wondering why the two of them are sitting and walking together after Raman hides the handcuffs by putting his jacket on it. Madhu decides to serve food to Raman and Ishita. She eats as Raman makes an excuse saying it’s his fast.

The entire family is wondering what Raman and Ishita are doing together. Ishita then decides to feed Raman and he hesitantly eats it. Simmi and Param are really confused. Simmi asks him why he is eating with his left hand. Their father asks her to just eat and not worry too much. Meanwhile, the entire family is looking at Raman and Ishita and how cute they are together. Param asks Simmi is Ishita has shown Raman some proof against them.

After dinner, Raman asks everyone to leave and that they’ll come later. Raman – Ishita reach home when Simmi asks Ishita to go home so she can discuss a few private things with her brother. Raman says Ishita cannot leave her and they show the handcuffs to her. Raman says that Pihu did this playfully and walks inside with Ishita following him. Raman then asks Pihu to unlock the handcuffs and she looks for the keys in her bag. She asks Aaliya where the keys are and Simmi start scolding her. She is almost about to slap Pihu but Raman stops her by holding her hand.

He warns her and asks her to not even think of hitting his child. He tells her that she has no right to scold or hit his child. Simmi makes up by saying that Pihu must realise her mistakes. Ishita says that Pihu realises her mistakes and Pihu apologises to Raman. He also tells Pihu that he is not mad at her as she keeps apologising to him. He looks at Simmi and says he won’t tolderate this hecneforth.