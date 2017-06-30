Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: A drunk Ishita creates a ruckus in the police station

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) insists Madhu and Santoshi to take her to the restaurant as she wants to meet Raman. Shagun asks the journalist to ensure that her party is the most talked about event of the town. Ishita, Santoshi and Madhu enter the restaurant and start shouting Raman’s (Karan Patel) name. The manager informs them that Raman has left. Ishita sits down on the floor says she will not leave the hotel until Raman comes. Santoshi asks them to bring alcohol. Journalist shoots a video of all this. Hotel Manager calls the police. All the three ladies get arrested. Ishita starts creating a scene there too.

Raman tells Kiran that he will drop her home. She loses balance and topples. Raman holds her. They both get awkward. He says he will have to talk to Ishita as there are a lot of missed calls of her on his phone. Kiran says it’s too late now, she msut have slept. Raman says he knows his wife won’t sleep without talking to him. He gets a call from the police officer. He thinks it’s a prank call and hangs up. He tells her that Ishita doesn’t even touch alcohol and he knows someone is pranking him. Police officer calls him again and tells him that this is not a joke.Ishita, Santoshi and Madhu start shouting. Raman recognizes their voice and rushes to the police station. Raman reaches there and gets shocked to see Madhu dancing, Santoshi sitting on the cupboard and Ishita sitting on the fan.

He asks the police officer to bring them down somehow. Raman gets bewildered. Ishita starts singing. He asks if he can make a video of her. Police officer scolds him and asks them to control his family members. He brings Ishita home.She says ‘I Love You’ to him. He gets in a romantic mood but she sleeps. Next morning, Aaliya tells Ruhi that Ishita is sleeping and asks her to help her as she needs to send Ruhi and Ananya to school. Shagun asks Mani if the newspaper has come. He asks why is she so eager to read the newspaper today. She tells him that journalist has promised her a front page coverage of her event. She tells Mani that it’s going to be the biggest party of the year but they won’t invite the Bhallas as they didn’t invite them too. Mani asks her not to stretch the matter. Shagun gets upset to see the Bhallas on front page and her news in a corner.

Raman jokes about the news with Aaliya and says there are three celebrities in his house. Aadi sees the news paper and gets furious. Aaliya tells Aadi that it wasn't Ishita's fault. Aadi tells her that this is not funny, all this will have an impact on his image. Aaliya tries to calm him down. Aadi doesn't pay heed. Raman shows the newspaper to Ishita and makes fun of her. She feels embarassed. Raman asks her to chill and leaves for office. Taneja calls Aadi, Aaliya picks it up. He starts saying worng things about Ishita. Aaliya asks her to mind her tongue and scolds him for judging her mother. Ishita over hears her conversation and comes and apologizes to her. Aaliya says it was not her fault and asks her not to worry.