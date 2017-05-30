Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita and Raman take help from media to implore to an unknown person for help

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) rescuing Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) from hooliganism by the social workers. She lashes out at them for attacking one girl and asking for justice for another. Raman (Karan Patel) too comes there and says that he still respects women and so he will let them go or else he would not have let them go after what they did to his daughter. Ishita tries to calm a shaken Ruhi while Mihika (Avantika Hundal) comes in and praises Ishita for making her daughters so strong as Aliya is handling the situation she is in with so much maturity while Ruhi has fearlessly taken a stand for Adi(Abhishek Verma). Raman gets a call from Romi(Aly Goni) telling him that the lawyer who filed the papers for Adi and Roshni’s(Vidisha Srivastava) has been located, Raman decides to go there and speak to the guy himself. Ruhi asks Ishita to go along with Raman as Raman has a bad temper. Mihika says she will take care of everything at home. (Aslo Read: Aditya is arrested and Ruhi is brutally attacked)

Ishita and Raman reach the office of the said lawyer but Ishita and Romi suggest that Ishita and Bala(Pankaj Bhatia) should go inside and speak to lawyer while Raman should wait outside as if he gets angry things can get further messy. Ishita speaks to the lawyer but the man too lies and says he never filed any papers and Adi is a fraud. Ishita tells Raman they should go to meet Adi as there is no use staying here anymore. Adi is hopeful about bail but is dejected when Ishita tells him that it was not done. Ishita tries to calm Adi and asks him if he remembers somebody else present there while he and Roshni were there. Adi remembers that there was a person there who came there for his case but threatened suicide for loss of money. Adi remembered that he had helped that guy with some money. Now Ishita has a plan and runs to put that into action. She meets some press people outside and goes live on TV. She speaks on media and calls out to the person who was present at the court whom Adi helped. She asks the guy to come forward as now Adi needs his help. She says that one statement by the person can make the case clear. Raman too implores to the person and asks him to come forward as he is ready to give any kind of financial help.

Precap: Ashok speaks to Gagan on phone and asks him to keep Roshni grounded and not let her meet anyone from the Bhalla family.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com