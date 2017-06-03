Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Adi and Aliya’s marriage validated, Roshni returns to Bhalla house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts Raman (Karan Patel) and gang along with Roshni and her sister get trapped in Gagan’s clutches. Gagan threatens to kill them and get his revenge for his brothers death. Gagan locks them in and pours kerosene on the house even as they try to find ways to get out. Raman sees a staircase and all of them climb it to reach the top floor where they see another door. Raman and Bala(Pankaj Bhatia) break it open and leave the house through the staircase down. As Gagan is going to set the house ablaze one of his goons see them running and the goons with Gagan follow the group. They corner them at one point and then Raman and Bala fight the goons as the girls to take part by beating up the goons with sticks. As they escape in their own car they puncture Gagan’s jeep so that they cannot follow them. Finally the group reaches the police station and Roshni’s (Vidisha Srivastava) statement is recorded, she is worried about her mother. On Raman’s insistence the police take immediate action and leave to nab Gagan. A panicked Gagan calls up Ashok(Sangram Singh) for help, who senses that it would come to him if Gagan is caught as then Chandan’s real murderer will be found, Ashok asks Gagan to leave the place and go underground for a while and also not to contact him meanwhile. Gagan agrees and tries sot run but by then the police reach and nab him.(Also Read: Raman locates Roshni but is trapped himself)

Gagan is produced in court while Srinivas reveals to the court that Gagan had forced Aditya (Abhishek Verma) to marry Roshni. Gagan says he wanted to take revenge for his brothers death but Srinivas proves in court that Chandan died due to electric shock and there is no proof against Adi for it. Roshni reveals in court that her marriage with Adi was annulled and she points out to the lawyer who filed their papers as well. The lawyer is summoned to the witness box. The lawyer confesses to doing the paperwork but saves Bhaweja by saying that he himself did not let the papers reach the judge as he had taken money from Gagan for the same. He lies because Ashok had bribed him to do the same. The lawyer is stripped of his authority and also subjected to police custody. Raman wonders why the lawyer lied nevertheless he is pleased Adi is free. The court pronounces Adi and Aliya’s marriage legal. The family is left relieved and happy. Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) thanks Roshni and her mother for the statement and also asks Roshni’s mother to let her stay with the Bhallas while her studies are still on. Raman also plans to get Prabjot admitted in a boarding school away from Khandpur. Roshni’s mother thanks them for all they are doing. The Bhallas welcome Roshni home and thank her. Raman teases Ishita that they have got another Jhansi ki Rani in the house. Mihika (Avantika Hundal)announces another suite booking for Aliya and Adi’s honeymoon night. Aliya and Ado go off to pack while they tease Adi for it. Raman is eager to have a romantic time with his wifey too. Roshni tells them she is going to start her studies soon as she wants to crack the exams. Ishita promises to be her good teacher even while Raman is a little skeptical about sharing his wifey with Roshni.

Precap: Ishita wants to tell Aliya about something Adi has been planning for her but Raman asks her not to do that as they are husband and wife now and would have to have a private space. Aliya thanks Shagun and Ishita for helping her out with everything, she says she has two mothers. Ishita says Aliya herself is such a sweet daughter.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com