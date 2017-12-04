Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita gets Santoshi arrested instead of Simmi

Raman (Karan Patel) lashes out at Romi, Adi, Param and Simmi asking why the office reports are so disorganised. Simmi starts crying and blames herself for everything. She tells Raman that she was the one who forced Param to make the reports and asks Param to leave. Romi and Adi are whispering what a drama queen she is. Raman asks Simmi to stop crying and explains to her that they are running in losses now. Param asks Raman to take over the business and blames Raman for being so sick all the time. Simmi also tags along and asks him if he took his medicines in the morning.

Raman tells her that he doesn’t remember when she takes the pills out of her bag to give it to him. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) sneaks into the cabin and sees everything. She sees Simmi giving Raman the pills and Raman asks Param to be careful when it comes to business. Ishita walks out thinking how Simmi uses Raman and manipulates him with her tears. At home, Romi is surprised and happy to find Mihika in his room. He hugs her and tells her he missed her a lot. Mihika then asks him to stop his act and that she hasn’t forgiven him. She also says that the only reason she came back is because Santoshi told her that she will give her a double settlement from their divorce. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 November 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita tries to recreate events from the past to trigger Raman’s memory)

She reminds him of how he cheated on her when he was the world to her. He begs of her to not punish him like this but she refuses to listen to him. She asks him to leave the room and reminds him again that she is only here because Santoshi asked her to come. Romi leaves the room with his luggage. Meanwhile, Ishita and Ashok are trying to understand Raman’s condition from a psychiatrist. Dr Maya tells them that the pills Simmi is giving Raman will destroy him and he’ll keep forgetting everything gradually. She also tells them that the drugs that are being given to Raman are banned or they are only prescribed if the patient is at the last stage.

Dr Maya also adds that Raman doesn’t even remember his parents. She says that whoever is giving Raman the pills is the one who is manipulating him into believing who is what. She also warns Ishita that Raman might get fits or seizures as a part of side effects. She tells Ishita that even if they stop the pills, he will take time to recover. Dr Maya tells them how they can get Simmi arrested for giving these drugs to Raman. Simmi tells Santoshi that they must keep Ishita away from Raman.

Just then, Ishita reaches their house with the police. Ishita then tells Santoshi everything that Simmi is doing. Santoshi refuses to believe and Simmi asks Neelu to take Santoshi inside. Simmi and Ishita have a war of words. She calls Simmi a criminal and asks her to show them an undertaking paper that says she is responsible for giving Raman illegal drugs. Simmi goes to get the papers. Simmi comes back with the papers and shows it to the police.

Turns out Simmi has held Santoshi responsible for the drugs. Ishita is shocked to see Santoshi’s name on the prescription. The police decide to arrest Santoshi despite Ishita saying that Santoshi is not responsible for anything. Just then, Raman enters the room asking what’s happening. Simmi starts the waterworks again and tells him that Ishita wants to get Santoshi arrested. Ishita tries to clear everything with Raman but he doesn’t listen to her and lashes out at her.

The lady inspector tells Santoshi everything and Ishita tells them that it’s Simmi who is behind everything. The police refuse to listen to anyone and they arrest Santoshi. Raman warns Ishita and threatens her to start counting her days. Ishita breaks down and thinks about what she has done. Mihika tells Romi that the police has arrested Santoshi. Ishita’s mother motivates her to fight the battle and expose the truth. She asks her to be prepared for everything Simmi might throw in her face.