Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Honeymoon Destination Confusion, Ishra plan their own vacation

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Aliya (Krishna Mukherjee) meeting Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) who gifts her and Adi(Abhishek Verma) a Europe Trip as honeymoon destination as a gift from her and Mani(Sumeet Sachdev). Aliya is very excited about it and plans to surprise Adi. On the other hand Adi takes advise from his father about taking Aliya for a honeymoon trip to Kerala as he wants to do it with his own money. Raman (Karan Patel) gets really proud of his son’s thought and runs to get Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi). Ishita is busy with Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) and her studies. She keeps Roshni engaged with her test papers when Raman tries to save Roshni and answer few questions for her. Ishita warns Roshni to do the questions on her own as Raman takes her away. Ishita too gets very excited about Adi’s idea and Adi immediately does the booking. He goes on to surprise Aliya. Before Adi can speak about this to Aliya she breaks the Euro trip news to him and Raman-Ishita too hear about it. Adi agrees to Aliya’s plan and does not speak about his own. Ishita feels bad that her son had to keep the surprise from his wife, she wants to tell Aliya about it. Raman convinces her that some decisions should be left to Adi and Aliya to take as they are husband and wife now, as their over interference maybe irritating to them. Ishita agrees and suggests that as the bookings have been made they should utilize it and go for it, Raman is taken aback by the sudden change in his madrasan but is elated.(Also Read: Adi and Aliya’s marriage validated, Roshni returns to Bhalla house)

Ishita packs snacks for Adi and Aliya in containers so they can munch on the way. Shagun arrives and is skeptical about the idea of carrying the snacks. Aliya though supports her Ishima and says her amma does the best packing and also these snacks would save them from all the bland european food, Shagun is not very pleased with Aliya speaking Ishita’s tone. Adi and Aliya do the packing and have some romantic moments but are distracted by Ananya. Mihika(Avantika Hundal) asks Adi about the hotel booking being cancelled, Aliya tells her about the Euro trip and says they needed to do the packing so they cancelled it. Mihika is cool with it and tells Aliya she would help her with the packing. Raman asks Adi why he lets Aliya take the decisions in just two days of being married, he says Adi should learn from him and Romi and keep madrasans in their limit. Suddenly calls Raman and Raman is all “yes maam No maam” , Adi smiles and says he indeed intends to learn from his father and Romi as to how to be obedient to their wives. Raman says all the Bhalla boys have been spoiled by the madrasans. As the family hands Adi-Aliya their lists Adi says he is not as rich as his father and cannot buy all this stuff. Aliya tells them about the travel card Mani gave and says she would use that, Mrs Bhalla is not impressed by the idea and tells her to not take money from her father anymore. Ishita handles the situation but later Mrs. Bhalla talks to Ishra about it and Raman promises to open and account for Aliya and refill it with money so that Aliya will not require to take money from her parents anymore. Ishita worries about this small thing building up in future but Raman calms her down and puts her to sleep.

Precap: Raman announces that a client walked up asking for Adi to handle their project after they heard how Adi handled the Khandpur project. Adi is skeptical as he knows Ruhi was handling the project but Raman insists.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com