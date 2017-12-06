Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ashok saves the day, Ishita warns Simmi to watch her steps

Raman (Karan Patel) tries to save Santoshi from getting arrested and Param stops Simmi from interfering. He reminds her that she can’t forget that they seek revenge from Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi). He assures her that they will get Santoshi out of prison but their one mistake can’t let Ishita win. Raman lashes out at onlookers who are making comments about the kind of mother Santoshi is. Just then, Ashok comes and asks the police to stop. Aaliya calls Shagun, tells her everything and asks her to come as soon as possible. Ashok tells the police that someone tipped them off with wrong information and saves Santoshi from getting arrested.

Raman then calls Ishita cheap and blames her for stooping so low for a CEO Of The Year award. He asks Ishita to touch Santoshi’s feet asking for forgiveness. She obliges but Simmi takes Santoshi inside. Raman also storms inside the house. Mihika follows them. The police give Ishita a warning and leave. Shagun also reaches there with a lawyer and sees that everything is sorted out. She calls Ishita to talk to her and asks for an explanation. She also adds that she knows Ishita won’t do anything without a reason. She forces Ishita to confess and tell her what she is up to. She asks Ishita to trust her. She then asks Ishita to trust Simmi and talk to her since she has taken care of the house for so long. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita gets Santoshi arrested instead of Simmi)

Ishita leaves with Ashok without answering any of her questions. Simmi is wondering why Ishita changed the reports and Param tells her that she is definitely up to something. Ishita asks Ashok how he managed to get new reports so soon. Romi enters and says that he was the one who called Ashok and tried to save the situation. He tells her that he trusts her completely and will always stand by her. Ishita is overwhelmed and thanks him. She tells him that she is lucky to have a brother-in-law like him.

Ishita is wondering how no one in the house noticed the change in Raman. Simmi cries and tells Param that she would have never forgived herself if Santoshi got arrested. Param reminds her again why they are doing this. Simmi says that the only reason she took up all the responsibility in the house to avenge her daughter’s death. She then leaves to give Raman his pills.

Raman snatches the bottle of pills from Simmi’s hand and throws it saying that everything that happened today was because of the medicines. He throws the pills out of the window and it falls near Ishita. She looks up and smiles at her victory. Ashok also makes her happy by saying that she finally won. Ishita finds Simmi waiting for her in the building and they have a war of words. Ishita tells her that Raman throwing the pills is her victory and warns her to take her steps carefully.

Ishita tells Simmi how she has changed and tells her that she is only harming herself by doing all of this. She swears to being back the older Simmi who was her friend and a good person. Simmi storms out saying that Ishita can only give lectures. Raman delegates work to Romi, Adi and Ruhi adding that they need to turn their losses into profits. Param tells Raman that he didn’t assign any work to him. Raman asks him to finish all the pending work first. Ishita and Ashok look at them and smile. Raman and Ishita are passing taunts at each other in the hallway.

Ishita and Ashok are discussing the CEO function where he assures her that everything is going as planned. Ishita tells him that she just wants Raman to remember everything.