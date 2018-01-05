Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 January 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Adi and Aaliya confess to Ishita about mortgaging the ancestral Bhalla house

The government official finds the papers for Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and gives her copies of it, too. Raman (Karan Patel) is impressed and calls her ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’. She smiles at him and he tells her that he feels like he has called someone this before. But he brushes it off and leaves. Ishita hopes Raman gets his memory back soon. Simmi sees a troubled Papaji and tells him that Raman-Ishita will not be able to help. Raman enters asking Papaji what exactly he did with the Punjab house. He then informs them that the house is on mortgage.

Simmi gets a little tensed as they decide to find out who did this. Raman tells Ishita that he is sure it’s someone from the family when Simmi enters asking to talk to him privately. Raman says that she can tell him whatever she wants to in front of Ishita. Simmi then says that Romi could have done this since he signed the divorce papers and told Mihika he will give her the alimony. Raman calls Romi asking him about the house. Romi denies doing anything with the house. Raman also says that Simmi told him Romi could have done it. Romi says that Simmi and Param are conning them to get the entire property of the house. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman loses his cool over Simmi when she goes to slap Pihu)

Param asks Romi to prove that they have anything to do with this. Simmi also puts up a dramatic act supporting her husband. Param then decides to find out who did this and makes a call. Just then, Adi asks them to stop. He tells them that he mortgaged the ancestral home. Raman slaps him and Aaliya takes Ishita aside. She then tells her that Aaliya mortgaged the house because she needed a loan after she lost a lot of it in gambling. She pleads Ishita to stop Raman from beating Adi up.

Ishita interferes and says she will find out what made Adi do something like this. They then decide to stop the person they sold the house to from registering the house in his name. Ishita scolds Aaliya for gambling and Adi for not stopping her. Aaliya says that Adi didn’t have time for her because of which she started gambling and he didn’t know about it. Ishita scolds her and Aaliya tells her how sorry she was. She says she wanted to distract herself since Adi was unavailable for her. She says she never realised when she got addicted to it.

She apologises to Ishita and Adi as Ishita tells her what a big issue she has gotten herself into. Adi tells Ishita how helpless he was and he is already knee-deep in loans. He also reveals that Mani helped them clear some of the loans. Ishita loses her shit when she finds out Adi-Aaliya are stuck in the black market. Simmi enters to pick a fight with Ishita and she just tells her off before storming out. Simmi then asks Adi and Aaliya to tell her what has happened but they leave without telling her anything. Ishita lashes out at Mani for not even informing her about Adi and Aaliya’s situation.

Ishita then tells Shagun everything. Shagun gets upset that Mani never told her anything. Mani says that he also found out about their situation by mistake. Ishita tells them what Aaliya did with the ancestral home. Just then, Raman enters asking everyone if everything’s okay. Ishita tells him that she has to tell him something. Aaliya apologises to Adi and blames herself for everything. Adi is wondering how to get out of this mess. He assures her that Ishita will help them out.

Raman gets really upset and decides to throw them out of the house but Mani asks him to think straight without getting angry. Ishita also tells him that they need to come up with a solution. Adi and Aaliya enter the room to find out that Ishita has told everyone everything. Aaliya apologises and Shagun lashes out at her. Adi accepts half of the blame for the situation. Adi tells them that he will not leave Aaliya’s side during this situation. Aaliya tells Ishita that the papers are with the loan shark but she doesn’t have any details of the guy.

She decides to get more information from her friend and asks her to invite them to the gambling party but the friend doesn’t invite her. Aaliya guesses that the gamblers must have found out she has no money. Ishita then comes up with a master plan.