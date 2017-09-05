Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ganpati Bappa fulfills Riya’s wish as Nikhil comes to meet her

Pihu bumps into the thief. He starts shouting on her. Raman (Karan Patel) comes and keeps his Ganesh idol on the table and scolds him for misbehaving with Pihu. The thief also keeps his idol on the table. The shopkeeper comes and asks them not to fight on Ganesh Chaturthi. The thief walks away with Raman’s idol while Raman takes away his idol. They reach home. Riya exciteldy runs inside to tell Pooja about Bappa’s arrival but gets shocked to see her fighting with a man. Nikhil tells Pooja that he will expose her in front of Riya and tell her that he had always wanted to have her but it was his mother who kept her away from him. He tells her that he will take Riya’s custody. Pooja tells her that she will not let him take her anywhere. Nikhil storms out of the room. Riya gets upset to realise that her father went without meeting her.

Mr. Garewal, Pihu and Raman enter the house and get disappointed to not see the aarti thaali in Pooja’s hand. Mr. Garewal asks her if Riya didn’t tell her that they have arrived. Pooja gets scared to realise that Riya was in the house when she was fighting with Nikhil. Pihu goes and asks Riya if everything is fine. She tells her that her father had come to their house but her mother didn’t inform her about it. Pihu tells Riya that Ganpati has fulfilled her wish and now if she prays to him again she will soon get to meet her father.

The thief takes the Ganesh idol to his boss. He asks him to show the diamonds. He gets shocked not to find them in the idol. He tells his boss that the idol has got replaced. Meanwhile, Raman, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Pooja perform Ganesh aarti at their house. Ruhi asks Nikhil to have faith in Ganpati Bappa.They go and get Riya’s custody papers made from their lawyer. The thief’s boss instructs him to go and get his diamonds back to him anyhow. He goes back to the same shop and enquires about Mr. Garewal’s house.

On the Visarjan Day, Nikhil calls Pooja and tells her that he is coming to take Riya. She goes and asks Mr. Garewal to come with her to the office as there is an emergency. Ishita gets suspiscious of her. Nikhil enters Mr. Garewal’s house. Everyone gets surprised to see him. He tells them that he was in Mumbai so he decided to pay a visit. He gets emotional to see Riya and hugs her. Ishita, Pihu and Raman get surprised by his behaviour. Priest calls them for the aarti.

The thief asks his friends to go inside and bring his diamonds. Nikhil performs the aarti with Riya. The thieves enter the house in disguise and join the aarti. Ishita stops one of them from touching the idol. ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: A furious Nikhil confronts Pooja about hiding Riya from him