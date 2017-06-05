Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Adi-Aliya honeymoon gets cancelled while Ishita and Aliya have a disagreement

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Mrs.Bhalla (Shahnaz Rizwan) hurriedly preparing breakfast for Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) as they prepare to go for their honeymoon. Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) comes in very worried as she realises she saw the wrong date on the form and the exam is that day itself. Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) calms her down and takes her for revision. Adi and Aliya leave for their honeymoon trip as Raman (Karan Patel) and Mr. Bhalla (Kaushal Kapoor) go to drop them. Later Ishita notices Roshni walk in upset post her exam, Roshni says she has failed in her exam. Ishita and Mrs. Bhalla convince Roshni that it is not the world’s end and that she can try again next year with full preparation. Adi and Aliya walk in with Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) and Raman as Aliya cries her out. Due to Aliya’s documentation error their trip got cancelled. Mrs. Bhalla tries to calm a distraught Aliya by citing Roshni’s example, but that infuriates Aliya as she asks Dadi to not cite Roshni as an example, Shagun jumps in to Aliya’s defense and asks Mrs. Bhalla to not irritate Aliya. Aliya walks away as Mrs. Bhalla stands very upset by the mother-daughter duo. Adi tries to calm his Dadi down but she refuses to listen. Aliya comes out and says sorry to Dadi and also Shagun accepts it was all her fault as she missed out on checking the passport details. (Also Read: Honeymoon Destination Confusion, Ishra plan their own vacation)

Raman has good news for everyone as he tells the family that a client has come up with a request for Adi to handle their project after they heard of how he handled everything in Khandpur. The next day is to be the presentation. Next day early morning Ishita gets Adi’s suit and shits ready for his presentation and as she goes to get his tie, Aliya comes in and is not impressed by Ishita choice of clothes. She suggests something more casual for Adi. Ishita asks Adi if he is comfortable in the clothing Aiya chose, he hesitantly agrees though it is not his style. Ishita shares her qualms over this with Raman who advises her to stay away from their matter as they are now a married couple and do not require Ishita’s interference. Ishita is not convinced and reaches Adi’s office with the clothes she chose for him. She asks him to wear them as she does not want his thoughts flickering away from anything other than the presentation. She also asks him to change into Aliya’s choice while coming back home as she does not want to upset Aliya. Adi is impressed by his Ishima(though we are not!). Raman watches this and asks Ishita once again why she wants to interfere between them(we think we are starting to understand you Raman).

Precap: Raman reprimands Ishita for not taking his advise and interfering with Adi-Aliya and leading to a fight betwen them now as Aliya came to know Adi changed his clothes for the presentation. Adi asks Aliya why she is behaving like a typical bahu now, Aliya says she too is not understanding why her amma, who brought her up, is now behaving like a typical saas.

