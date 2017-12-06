Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman gets flashback of his past after seeing Pihu with Ishita

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) goes to Pihu’s hostel to meet her. The administrator asks her to wait till Pihu’s classes get over and she obliges. Ishita gets restless after waiting for two hours and goes to check on the issue. The administrator then taunts her for being in jail and questions her character. Ishita fights with her and threatens to call the lawyer and media to the hostel. A scared administrator then goes to call thew principal. Santoshi is excitedly picking the best outfit for the function in the evening. She tells her husband how she wants to be dressed as good as Ishita and her mom. Just then, Neelu tells Santoshi that the Iyers have decided to not wear the designer outfit and that they’re wearing wedding outfits.

Santoshi also decides to wear her wedding outfit and then has a fight with her husband when he asks if it will still fit her. At the hostel, Pihu runs and hugs Ishita. They have a cute moment with each other and Pihu break down hugging each other again. Ishita gets gifts for Pihu and shows everything to her. But Pihu doesn’t react much to the gifts. Ishita gets overwhelmed to see her glum expression. Ishita asks Pihu if she wants to go out with her and Pihu finally smiles. Ishita tells her that Pihu is her lucky charm and that she wants Pihu to be by her side when she participates in the competition. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ashok saves the day, Ishita warns Simmi to watch her steps)

Ishita also shows Pihu a new pretty dress that she got for her. Santoshi and Simmi are forcing Raman (Karan Patel) to try on the best suits. He gets a little irritated and lashes out at them but Romi tries to give him advice. He slips Ishita’s name and almost calls her Bhabhi but stops and says that Raman should not wear anything that will match with Ishita’s outfit. He convinces Raman to wear something in black. Romi smiles and tells Bala that Raman is wearing black. Bala then tells Ishita to wear black so they can color co-ordinate with each other.

On seeing how Pihu gets scared of even taking Simmi’s name, Ishita assures Pihu that she will protect her no matter what happens. Ishita’s mother tells her husband that she knew Neelu was listening to their conversation and purposely said she’ll wear wedding outfits so Santoshi will come looking like a Christmas tree. Ishita walks in asking what everyone is up to. She then gets Pihu inside and tells everyone that her lucky charm is with her now.

Everyone is elated to see Pihu back and they hug her tightly. Ishita shuts the door and tells everyone that the Bhalla can’t know she is back. Ishita’s mother cries and talks about how the Bhalla family never even let them meet her. Bala then shows Ishita the outfit he chose for her. Ishita then goes to get ready. Everybody reaches the awards venue looking their glamorous best. They even address the media. Santoshi is waiting for the Iyers to come. Simmi gets jealous when Romi addresses the media and drags him aside. She then taunts him for coming without Mihika and he points to the red carpet where Raman walks in with Mihika.

Raman then sees Ishita walking the red carpet wearing black and the entire family is shocked. Ishita announces that she is here with her lucky charm this time and enter Pihu Bhalla. Simmi and everyone else are shocked to see Pihu. Raman is confused and gets a flashback of his past looking at Pihu. Except Simmi, everyone else is happy to see Pihu. Pihu goes and stands next to Ishita as Raman stares at her confused. He asks Romi if Pihu is his daughter. A scared Pihu hides behind Ishita.