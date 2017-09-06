Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raman slaps Ruhi as he gets to know of her affair with Riya’s father, Nikhil

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) stops the thief from touching the Ganesh idol. Nikhil decides to tell Riya after the aarti that he is her father. The thieves go down and inform their chief that they are unable to steal the diamonds. The chief puts a mask on his face and enters their house. He fires a shot and asks everyone to back off. He takes the diamonds from the idol. Ishita asks him how can he put his stolen stuff in a Ganesh idol. Police inspector knocks on the door. The thief takes Riya and Pihu inside a room. Raman (Karan Patel) goes and tells the police officers that everything is fine and sends them away.

The thief refuses to leave them and says that he will not come out until his way is clear. Ishita gets reminded that there are crackers inside the room. She asks him to let her speak to Pihu and Riya. She indirectly tells them about the crackers. Pihu gets the hint. Riya distracts the thief by saying that she is feeling unwell. Pihu goes and burns a few news papers. Smoke spreads inside the entire room. Ishita asks them to come out. The police arrests the thief as soon as he comes out.

Nikhil hugs Riya and tells her that her father would have died if something would have happened to her. She gets surprised. He tells her that he is her father. Raman and Ishita get shocked. Ruhi comes running and asks Nikhil if he is fine. She hugs him and says that she loves him. Raman gets confused to see all this. Pooja and Mr. Garewal enter the house and get shocked to see Nikhil. Ishita sends Riya and Pihu inside.

Raman asks Ruhi what is she doing in Mumbai. Ruhi tries to tell him that she loves Nikhil. Nikhil tells Raman that he loves Ruhi. Raman asks Ruhi how can she fall in love with someone who left his wife and daughter. Nikhil tells Raman that Pooja has lied to them about him and that he loves his daughter. Ishita stops Raman and reminds him that they are at someone else’s house. She asks them to complete the visarjan ceremony first. Raman warns Nikhil to stay away from Ruhi. They all complete the aarti. Raman takes the Ganesh idol out for visarjan.

Mr. Garewal asks Nikhil why has he returned. Nikhil tells him that he has come back to take Riya. Raman tells him that he has no rights on the child as he refused to take her responsibility when she was born. Nikhil tells him that he has court’s papers and he has all the rights to meet Riya. He tells him that he hasn’t done anything wrong. Mr. Garewal asks him to leave. Ruhi intervenes and tells everyone that Nikhil is right and asks them to hear him out once. Raman asks Ishita to take Ruhi inside. Ruhi tells him that she will not go anywhere and will stand in Nikhil’s support. Raman slaps her and asks Mr. Garewal to call the police. Nikhil tells them that Pooja has lied to them. He says that he had always wanted to have the child but Pooja wanted to abort it. ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ganpati Bappa fulfills Riya’s wish as Nikhil comes to meet her