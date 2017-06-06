Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: IshRa aim at becoming “Super Cool” Saas-Sasur

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) coming to meet Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee). Aliya tells Shagun that she has made food for Adi (Abhishek Verma) and sent him tiffin to office also she speaks about how she selected clothes for Adi. Adi gives Aliya the good news that he has cracked the deal. Shagun tells Aliya that Adi does not like the vegetables she just cooked and sent him. They video call Adi and Adi recieves the call without thinking much. He lies to Aliya that the food was yummy, but Aliya tells Adi that she knows he hates the vegetables she sent him, Shagun tells Adi she informed Aliya about it. Aliya says she will be careful, she then notices the clothes she selected for Adi tucked up on a hanger and Adi wearing the ones Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) selected. Shagun gets very pissed and Aliya is upset as she hangs up on tensed Adi. Shagun and Aliya meet Ishita outside and Shagun does not waste any time with her rants. She asks Ishita why she is interfering in Adi and Aliya’s life. Ishita gets upset with Aliya and asks her not to share everything that happens here with her mom as this just causes more and more hurt. Raman (Karan Patel) reprimands Ishita for behaving like a typical interfering mother -in-law. Ishita now takes it upon her to prove that she is not that but a cool saas. She walks to Adi and Aliya’s room. Adi is trying to calm an angry Aliya who feels Ishita is not her Amma anymore but a saas. Adi says his Ishima understands him and so she knew he would not be comfortable in those clothes. Ishita walks in and tells Aliya she is not being a saas but just took the liberty of a mother with her daughter. Ishita then surprises everyone by handing over the keys of the house to Aliya thereby handing over every responsibility to her. She tells Aliya that she wants her to take over the duties of the house now.(Also Read: Adi-Aliya honeymoon gets cancelled while Ishita and Aliya have a disagreement)

Raman is impressed by his madrasan but also challenges her that it is in her nature to be handling everything in the house and she will not be able to stay put without interfering. Ishita takes up the challenge to win. Next day morning Raman adjusts Ishita’s alarm to a later time and goes off for jogging. He leaves her a note that she is free of her responsibilities now and need not get up so early. Ishita tries to stay back and sleep a little more but is worried about the breakfast and atlast convinces herself that helping will not effectively categorize as interfering, so she can just go and help Aliya. She comes down to find the kitchen empty and panics. She starts working hurriedly when Gauri the new maid enters with the breakfast followed by Aliya. Aliya says she went to get the batter from Paati’s place and she has prepared everything as per everybody’s liking. Ishita is left overwhelmed. She tastes everything and is impressed by Aliya’s cooking skills. Also Gauri tells her that Aliya has cut fruits too to make juice if someone asks for it. Ishita is really impressed by Aliya’s efficiency and thinks there is nothing more for her to do. Raman is jogging around and panting. He runs into Mr Bhalla(Kaushal Kapoor) and Mr. Iyer (Abhay Bhargava) who ask Raman to join the laughter club with them as he would need that now to maintain a balance between his wife and daughter-in-law.Raman gets irritated by the idea and goes off to jog another round to prove he is young still. Mr Bhalla observes that Raman and Ishita will take some time to adjust to their new roles.

Precap: Raman gets a sprained leg as a result of all the running and Bala asks him to be careful as they are now older. Raman gets pissed and says they are not old and he was asked by his father and father-in-law to join some clubs with them.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com