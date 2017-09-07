Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Pooja successfully proves Nikhil characterless in front of the Bhallas

Pooja accuses Nikhil of lying and asks him why didn’t he come to meet them in all these years if he was so keen on having the baby. Nikhil tells her that he tried to contact her but she changed her contact number and adrress. He tells her that when he contacted her father he didn’t tell him anything about Riya and instead told him that she wants a divorce. Pooja accuses Nikhil of doing all this just to win his girlfriend’s confidence as she is close to Riya. Raman (Karan Patel) intervenes and says that Ruhi is not Nikhil’s girlfriend. Raman threatens him to register a harrasment case against him. Nikhil tells them that he has not harassed anyone. He tells everyone that Pooja never wanted to stay with him as she wanted a lavish life, which only her father could have afforded.

He asks her to admit it. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) asks Pooja to tell them the entire truth. Pooja admits that he left Nikhil because she got to know something about him.Nikhil asks her to stop cooking up stories and tell the truth. He tells everyone that she took Mr. Garewal out of the house because she knew he was going to expose her today. She tells them that she took her father out because she didn’t want him to go through all this all over again as it took him a lot of time to come out of it. Ishita asks her to confess everything.

Pooja tells them that she had almost made up her mind to leave Nikhil after their fight but then she decided to give their relationship a second chance and returned back. She tells them that on her way back she saw Nikhil with her sister at the hospital. She tells them that she heard him asking her to abort the child. She asks them how could she have returned to Nikhil after knowing that she made her own sister pregnant. Mr Garewal starts beating Nikhil. Ruhi goes and stops him and and asks Nikhil to tell them the truth. He confesses that he was at the hospital with her sister, Sujata that day.

Pooja tells them that Sujata commited suicide after that. She says that her father was heart broken and hence she had to take up the enire responsibilty of their business. She tells Ishita that she could not give time to Riya because she had to run her father’s business. Raman tells Pooja that whatever she did was absolutely right. He warns Nikhil to stay away from Ruhi and throws him out of the house. Riya and Pihu secretely overhear their conversation.

Param comes to Bhalla house to meet Ananya. Simmi invites him inside and tells him that Ananya has gone out somewhere. She tells him that she is going to make tea for herself as she is having a bad headache and asks if he wants to have a cup, too. He asks her if he can make tea for her. They recall the day when they first met and Param made tea for her. Ananya enters and overhears their conversation. She requests Simmi to let Param make tea for her. Simmi agrees. He offers tea to her. She tells him that it’s nice.

Ananya tells Kshitija that she enjoyed a lot with her parents today. Kshitija gets upset. Param asks her what’s the matter. She tells him that she misses her mother. He tells her that her mother is looking at her from a distance and wants her to stay happy. He gives her chocolates and asks her to come to him if she ever has any problem.

Raman, Ishita, Pihu and Ruhi reach home. Mihika says she cannot believe Nikhil is such a bad guy. Raman tells them that he doesn't want this topic to be discussed at his home anymore. Ruhi recalls everything and cries. Ishita brings her food in her bedroom. She asks her to cry her heart out. Ruhi asks her why does this always happen with her, why does she always get cheated in love.Ishita tells her that she is very innocent and it's not her fault. Ruhi feels guilty for hurting Raman. Ishita tells Ruhi that he is not angry with her.