Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Madhu agrees for Bala and Kiran’s marriage

Raman (Karan Patel) asks Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) why does this always happen with Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia). He asks her why didn’t she tell him about Ruhi and Nikhil’s affair before. Ishita tells him that Nikhil seemed to be a nice guy and asks Raman not to blame her for this. Raman tells her that he is just feeling very helpless. Ishita asks Raman to stay strong as they have to support Ruhi. Ishita tells him that they will have to distract her attention as it’s not going to be easy for her to forget Nikhil. Raman tells Ishita to ask Ruhi to focus on her MBA.

Ruhi cries in her bed thinking about Nikhil. Raman goes to her room to check if she has slept. Ruhi apologizes to Raman for breaking his trust and asks him not to be angry with her. Raman tells her that he is not angry with her, he is just feeling helpless as he has never been able to save her from bad company. Nikhil reaches home drunk. He curses himself for hurting everyone. He decides to take Riya’s custody anyhow.

Madhu tells Mr. Iyer that she saw Bala and Kiran walking towards the temple. He tells her that they had gone to bring a thread for Kshitija. He tells her that she always necessarily doubts Kiran. He tells her that they must behave like Bala’s parents and allow him move on in life. Madhu goes and tells Bala that he must get married again. He tells him that she wants to bring Kiran to her house as her daughter. She assures him that she will talk to his children and convince them for the wedding. Madhu gives the good news to Ishita. Everyone gets excited and starts making wedding plans. Ruhi comes and tells them that she will also help them plan all the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Ishita asks her if she is fine. Ruhi tells her that she has decided not to sit and mull over her past and instead focus on her future. Riya’s nanny calls Ruhi and tells her that she has locked herself in her room and has not even eaten anything since yesterday. She asks Ruhi to come down. Ruhi tells Ishita that she will have to go to Riya’s house as there is an emergency. Ruhi reaches Riya’s house and emotionally blackmails her to open the door. Riya opens the door.

Ruhi tries to talk to her but she refuses to speak. Riya suddenly goes and hugs Ruhi. Ruhi asks her what’s the matter. Riya asks her why did Raman throw Nikhil out of her house. She tells her that her mother never told Nikhil about her but he still saved her life so many times. She asks her how can they declare that he is a bad guy. She tells Ruhi that she knows that she loves him a lot. Ruhi tells her that she loves her but she cannot talk to her about her father. She asks her to promise that she will never lock herself again.

Kiran comes to Bhalla house. Madhu tells everyone that they just have three days for their marriage. Bala tells them that he just wants to have a court marriage. Raman says they can have a simple wedding if they want but they will definitely have bachelor's party. Bala agrees.