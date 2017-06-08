Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: IshRa face being Saas-Sasur blues!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Mrs. Bhalla (Neena Kulkarni) telling Raman(Karan Patel) about the entire drama that unfolded thanks to Shagun(Anita Hassanandani). Raman gets really irritaed with Shagun but Amma stops him saying Shagun is now their Samdhan and so he should handle these relationships more delicately as of now. She also makes Raman understand that Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) is now going through a very sensitive phase with her son having another person in his life who is almost equally important to him as his mother. Raman goes on to take care of his madrasan. He goes on to Ishita very upset and asks her to go with him for a small outing. She says she is not important in the house anymore and would prefer to stay away from everyone. She tells Raman that she has always taken more care of Adi(Abhishek Verma) as compared to even Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) and now he has started lieing to her. Raman tries to make her understand that probably Aliya (Krishna Mukherjee) was scared of not being able to live upto her expectations and so she lied. He also tells her that Adi is now a husband and she should give him that space to learn as they learnt in their younger days. Ishita decides to cut out of everybody’s life and let everyone take care of themselves. Aliya on the other hand is very upset and Adi tries to cheer her by pani-puri date. (Also Read: Shagun’s interference causes major heart-ache at Bhalla house)

Adi helps Aliya convince Dadi(Shahnaz Rizwan) by a treat of her favourite lassi. The entire family helps Aliya and finally Dadi smiles and hugs Aliya. Dadi and Raman now tell Aliya to go and convince their Ishima who has stopped talking to everyone. Aliya takes a glass of lassi for Ishita who refuses to have it and says she already had coffee. Ishita walks down leaving the two really upset. Later as she comes down Raman in a bid to convince wifey asks her to make him curd rice. Aliya asks him if she can do that but he says his wife will. Ishita asks Gauri to get curry leaves. Amma arrives with some vegetables from the temple asking Ishita to make the south Indian style curry to be served as prasad at the temple. Ishita asks for dry coconuts and right then Aliya takes initiative to do it. Amma warns her that there should be no mistakes as it is for prasad. Ishita allows Aliya to do it. At clinic as she works Ishita worries if Aliya will get it done perfectly. She decides top speak to Aliya about putting dry coconut in it. Aliya makes the curry but she feels something is missing in it, she closes the lid to let it cook and right then she gets a call from a friend. She starts talking to her friend even as Ishita tries to reach her on phone. Ishita decides to call her later and goes off for a meeting. Raman reaches office to the client waiting for Adi. Raman says Adi would be a bit late, Raman suggests they can start their discussion but the client says he would like to discuss only with Adi as his ideas are innovative and connect to the today’s generation. Raman feels little taken aback by this. Aliya burns the entire curry and she worries now. She decides to talk to Adi about this and calls him but Adi is between a meeting and he excitedly tells her about it. She decides not to worry him with her disaster. Later she thinks of calling Ishita but does not get the courage as she feels Ishita is already upset with her. Raman goes to Ishita’s clinic and the nurses there are charmed by him. Ishita overhears them discussing her husband and becomes really proud and happy.

Precap: Raman and Ishita hug each other and Raman tells her about the situation he faced in office where a client just wanted to work with Adi and not with him as he was old.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com