Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ruhi and Nikhil to get married, Raman and Ishita are shocked

Shagun and Mani are missing Alia and they decide to invite her home for a few days. Shagun then says she is going to an NGO and will meet Alia on the way. Alia then calls Mani for a favour. Alia tells Mani that Bala has decided to do court marriage but it’s difficult to get registered so easily. She asks if Mani can help in that regards. Mani informs that he knows a judge and it will be done. He wants Bala to consider that as a wedding gift from Shagun and him. Bala asks Ishita’s mom if she has spoken to Shravan about his wedding to Kiran. But she says she will speak to him once when he returns from the camp. Shagun stops by at Bhalla House where preparations are on for Bala and Kiran’s wedding. Ishita asks her to help with the preps but Shagun was clueless about the wedding. She mock complains how nobody informs her about anything. Then suddenly Pooja enters looking for Ruhi. Then she frets over Riya. Ishita calls Ruhi. Pooja asks Ruhi if she said something to Riya or vice-versa. Everyone is scared and asks Pooja what’s the fuss all about. Pooja reveals that Riya is missing. Pooja suspects that Nikhil has kidnapped Riya. Ishita tries to console Pooja. Ruhi reveals that Riya was concerned about Nikhil. Raman gets angry on Nikhil. Raman gets ready to file a police complaint when Pihu says she knows where is Riya.

Also read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Madhu agrees for Bala and Kiran’s marriage

Bala’s daughter Kshitija informs Param about his wedding with Kiran and Param is very happy. Param tries to take a bit of the sweet that she offered, but then Shravan comes in and throws away the box of sweets. Param is very concerned. Shravan is dead against the wedding. He even insults Param.

Pihu informs everyone that there are extra classes for people who weren’t around and Riya is there only. Pihu too will be going there. Pooja then apologises to everyone for panicking so much. Ishita asks her to know about her kid more. But there is something fishy. Pihu says Ruhi knew about it but Ruhi seemed lost. But she still plays along with Pihu. They leave for the school together.

Ishita’s mother gives Vandita’s jewellery to Kiran who promises that she will keep it close to her heart. But Shravan snatches it from her. He accuses everyone of keeping the news of the wedding from him. Bala tries to hit Shravan for the audacity but Kiran stops him. Kiran says that till the time Shravan agrees to the wedding, she won’t get married to Bala. Kshitija is heartbroken at this declaration.

Ruhi asks Pihu why did she lie to everyone about Riya. Pihu reveals that she is doing it for the good. Pihu reveals that Riya is fine and has gone to meet Nikhila. Pihu tells Ruhi that Riya had called her and she wanted to tell everything to Ruhi. But by then Raman and Pooja had started slamming Nikhil. Pihu requests Ruhi to take her to Nikhil so that they can pick Riya and take her back home.

Ruhi and Nikhil’s reality is revealed in front of Shagun and she is shocked. Raman tells her that Ruhi has promised him not to meet Nikhil again. They then leave. Ishita is concerned about Ruhi. Ishita and Alia resolve to help Ruhi forget Nikhil. Ishita’s mom comes in to tell her about Shravan. Ishita assures her mom says that Bala and Kiran will get married. Ruhi and Pihu reach Nikhil’s house to pick Riya. A person comes and asks Nikhil to leave the house immediately for his drunk behaviour. Pihu lies again and tells the man that Nikhil is not a bachelor as he has a daughter and will soon get married to Ruhi. Everyone is shocked. Riya plays along and calls the man in for tea. Nikhil apologises to Ruhi for what is happening. Thanks to Pihu’s lie, the man agrees to keep Nikhil in the flat. Ishita requests Raman to speak to Shravan. Raman grudgingly accepts. Ishita tries to romance with Raman but the latter is coy. He then invites someone in, he is the same guy who had asked Nikhil to vacate his flat. The man sees Ruhi’s picture on Raman’s desk and asks him about her. Raman says she is his daughter and he is looking for a house for her. The man then congratulate Raman for his daughter Ruhi’s wedding to Nikhil. Raman and Ishita are shocked.

Ruhi and Pihu reach Nikhil’s house to pick Riya. A person comes and asks Nikhil to leave the house immediately for his drunk behaviour. Pihu lies again and tells the man that Nikhil is not a bachelor as he has a daughter and will soon get married to Ruhi. Everyone is shocked. Riya plays along and calls the man in for tea. Nikhil apologises to Ruhi for what is happening. Thanks to Pihu’s lie, the man agrees to keep Nikhil in the flat. Ishita requests Raman to speak to Shravan. Raman grudgingly accepts. Ishita tries to romance with Raman but the latter is coy. He then invites someone in, he is the same guy who had asked Nikhil to vacate his flat. The man sees Ruhi’s picture on Raman’s desk and asks him about her. Raman says she is his daughter and he is looking for a house for her. The man then congratulates Raman for his daughter Ruhi’s wedding to Nikhil. Raman and Ishita are shocked.

In the next episode, Raman is angry on Ruhi while Ishita tries to placate him. She wants him to talk to Ruhi with a calm mind. But Raman is adamant.