Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pihu gets kidnapped as Raman bags the award

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Raman(Karan Patel) instigated to get on the dance floor by Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) as they dance together pushed to the floor by Shagun(Anita Hassanandani). Raman dances with Ishita as he is encouraged by Romi. He gets flashes of their memories together as he dances with Ishita. Later the awards are announced as Ishita stands against Raman for the award of the best businessperson. Raman bags the award and Ishita fakes anger as she is extremely proud and happy. As they sit for food the two families fight over Raman and Ishita. Pihu is being watched by someone who gets an opportunity when the little girl walks away from family. The person kidnaps Pihu and takes her away bundled up in a car. Ishita tells Madhu that she is happy for Raman as he is always the best for her. Madhu agrees to this though the clash between Madhu and Toshiji continue.(Also Read: Raman gets flashback of his past after seeing Pihu with Ishita)

Ruhi walks in and searches around for Pihu but she gets worried when she does not see her. She searches around as Toshiji and Madhu fight. Simmi sees her worried and asks her what is wrong. She comes to know of Pihu’s disappearance. Simmi blames Ishita for this even as Shagun tries to pacify the situation. Raman attacks Ishita when he comes to know that Pihu has disappeared. We see a person carrying Pihu in a sac and the person clicks a picture of her. Ruhi gets a picture of Pihu as she stands with the fighting family. Ishita threatens Simmi to stop her drama and tries calling the police to get Pihu. Ruhi faints as she sees Pihu’s kidnapped picture. The family carries Ruhi away as Ishita watches shocked.