Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Abhilasha Jakhar tie the knot in Jaipur – view pic

Wedding bells don’t seem to stop ringing anytime soon. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress, Abhilasha Jakhar, are the latest ones to tie the knot. The lovebirds got married on February 4 in Jaipur. They surely look adorable together.

Abhilasha and Vineet have been dating each other for over six years and they got engaged in April last year, in Jaipur. The engagement ceremony was a close-knit affair, which was attended by friends and family of the couple. This time, the wedding was a star-studded affair. Actor Saurabh Pandey, who recently tied the knot with Zara Barring, attended the ceremony together. The wedding was also attended by other television celebrities like Mohammad Nazim, Ajay Nagrath and Mohit Dagga. Sangram Singh aka Ashok Khanna, who plays Vineet’s brother in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also attended the ceremony. The pictures are evidence enough of the fun they had at the wedding. It was a traditional Rajasthani affair. Check out their pictures here… (Also Read: Raman aka Karan Patel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shared an emotional post on his twitter)

Vineet and Abhilasha always managed to keep a low profile as far as their relationship was concerned and never came forward with an official announcement. But they constantly kept us engaged with their pictures on Instagram. They look adorable together. On the work front, apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vineet has worked in Naagin 2, that aired on Colors TV. He has also worked in Colors TV’s Balika Vadhu. On the other hand, Abhilasha has starred in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

