Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita and Raman to part ways, thanks to Ruhi?

Well, this won’t be the first time that Raman and Ishita will part ways in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. We are pretty sure that once they sort out their differences and get back together, they’ll have another wedding ceremony. But this time, they will part ways because of Ruhi and their differences in opinion pertaining to her. Ruhi decides to marry Nikhil to be a legal guardian of his daughter just like Ishita, who married Raman for Ruhi. While Ishita is proud of her daughter’s decision and gives her a thumbs up, Raman is totally against it. Since they can’t come up with a mutual decision, they decide to part ways.

Divyanka Tripathi posted the promo of the upcoming plot twist and announced how excited she is for this development. She captioned the video, “Very very very excited about this upcoming episode on 20th September! It’s grand! #AmazingEverything. DO NOT MISS IT!” Well, we are definitely not missing this. Unlike all the other times they got separated, this one seems like a good plot. We’ll see them fight for a legit reason and we’re hoping to see a lot of drama that revolves around why Ruhi has made the right choice. (ALSO READ: Aly Goni on his comeback in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan Patel can’t contain his excitement)

Interesting, isn’t it? We just hope the writers don’t turn Nikhil into a bad guy since he is already coming across as a shady character. We want to see some positive drama for a change that is actually pleasant and doesn’t involve kidnapping, drama, kitchen politics and all of that. Though the writers will add those somewhere in the plot we are pretty excited to see this promo. We know Raman and Ishita will not stay apart for a long time. We’re curious to see how Ruhi will bring the two together and what her reaction will be.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.