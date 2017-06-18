Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Raman Bhalla, Beyhadh’s Ashwin Mehrotra, KRPKAB’s Bejoy Bose – meet these five types of TV daddies!

Father’s Day is here and it is an occasion to celebrate the man whose contribution in life is largely underrated. A dad is someone who makes us take our first step and guides us throughout. He might be a little strict but ultimately knows what is best for us. However, the portrayal of fathers on Indian TV is rather one dimensional. We have the evil ones in Beyhadh’s Ashwin Mehrotra, Tej Oberoi in Dil Bole Oberoi and of course, Kailash Kashyap of Jaana Na Dil Se Door. The autocratic one is most common. There are very few genuinely loving ones like Raaj Bedi of Kasam. Here is a look…

Big Bad Daddy

He is wicked and evil to the core. Pride, greed, ego and everything comes before the happiness of his children. Sadly, we have quite a few on TV. They love to hatch plans with the first wicked woman they meet in their lives and won’t stop at anything. Some of them are also into alcohol and all sorts of debauchery. The overtly-religious kinds all belong here. Best examples would be Kailash from Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Kamal Narayan from Udaan. One of them would even kill his own daughter while the other can manipulate, kill and even murder. Remember Maya Baby’s dad Ashwin Mehrotra from Beyhadh and Tej Singh Oberoi from Dil Bole Oberoi.

Unfriendly dad

This dad loves his kids but is unable to tell them how much he loves him. It is the quintessential man who cannot express his emotions. However, he takes pride in his children and will be a pillar of support when needed. We are sure many of you will place Manish Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in this category. He has his eyes on his children but isn’t as close to them as he hoped to be. He will get the talking done by a woman who is close to him or other aides.

Confused papa

Beware of this breed as he can screw up your happiness any time any how. He is also someone who will hide things. On the positive side, he loves you like crazy and if need be, will do anything for you even tell the biggest of lies. Now just imagine Raman Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Overprotective dad

He will make sure you ate well, you are in a good mood and would to any lengths to see that you are not hurt. While you might feel stifled, you just cannot ignore his emotions. You know ultimately he will see your final happiness and get rid of his fears. Jagat Singh Rawat aka Bejoy Bose plays this father beautifully in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Daddy in the background

This dad is one who takes pride in all his son’s decisions and steps in only in a very secondary role. He is a prominent fixture only in family functions. This dad will upset when his son is unhappy and be totally lost in oblivion when son’s track on the show, is going good guns. Doesn’t he remind you of Shakti Oberoi who makes once in a blue moon appearance and is just standing there watching his son tackle everything.

The loving dad

There are few of them onscreen right now. If we talk about truly loving papas, the one who comes to our mind is Raj Bedi of Kasam. He is a friend to his kids and understands their true happiness.

So, which type of your dad is your favourite?