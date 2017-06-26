‘Yeh kya hai?’ That’s how Salman and Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Forbes’ List of Highest Paid Actors

So Shah Rukh Khan is the highest-paid Indian actor as per the Forbes list and while it didn’t surprise us, SRK and Salman Khan had a funny banter about it. At least that’s what the Tubelight star revealed when he was asked to comment on his presence on the list. Akshay Kumar and Salman are the other two Bollywood names on the list. The actor told Mid-Day, “You know Shah Rukh and I were speaking last night, and we said, “Yeh kya (Forbes’ list) hai? Hamesha, we fall short of money to buy this or that…” I still haven’t been able to buy my house. I used to fall short by a few lakhs before, and then it became a crore, then few, and now I’m short by quite a few crores to buy my own place. And then this Forbes’ list!”

Talking further about it, Salman said, "I don't have that money. I seriously don't have that money. I was going through it and going, 'Yeh paise kahan hai, bhai? Kidhar?' When a film makes Rs 500 crore, only a very nominal amount from that comes to you. It's just that your business is worth Rs 500 crore." When Being Human was pointed out, Salman explained, "But with Being Human clothing, we have a partner who takes a certain amount. From what comes to us, we pay taxes, and then it goes back to Being Human. The same thing with cycles, jewellery… Our business interest is towards what we can put into the charitable trust. We were already putting in a lot. But if I ask a friend for help, after a couple of times, he'll back off, and I'll lose a friend. So yes, there is money coming in, because of who I am today. Because my fans go to theatres to watch my movies, or shows, or television, that brings in ad revenues. And then you choose to give back. And my parents have done this all their life. It's just that we have a brand name to channelise the whole thing."

Well, now you know how Salman Khan spends all the riches that comes his way when his films turn into blockbusters.