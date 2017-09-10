Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10th September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik refuses to forgive Naira, Swarna decides to reveal the truth to Karthik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) still nervous about entering the Singhania house without Kartik(Mohsin Khan). She is surprised to see Kartik stand right beside her as she steps in. They act like a happy couple as the family teases them for being together always and also inseparable. Kartik cannot hold on the pretense long enough and makes an excuse to leave. Naira follows him out and tries talking to him but Kartik is in no mood to forgive Naira this time. He asks her if she would have forgiven him if he said something like that about Akshara. Kartik asks her to not wait for him or even expect him to forgive her this time. Naira is left crying as she begs him to think about this first teej which they so wished to spend together. Naksh(Rishi Dev) finds Naira outside and asks her if everything is fine and she assures him that all is well. Meanwhile at Goenka house Dadi is blaming Naira for the goof up and says that Kartik should not have been exposed to this truth. Dadi is shocked to find her docile and calm Swarna who usually accepts everything that she says objects on Naira being blamed for everything.(Also Read: Goenkas scold Naira for revealing their secret to Karthik)

Swarna says that it is not right how Naira is being blamed for everything. She says that this is their fault and not Naira’s. She points it out that they should not have hidden this truth from Kartik in the first place and secondly Naira should not have been given the keys to Saumya’s cupboard so she discovered the truth. Swarna walks away with that leaving Manish thoughtful. Kartik finds Swarna waiting for him at the door as he returns and she asks him how he can say he loves Naira when he did not even believe in her. Kartik screams at her for inetrfering between him and Naira and also says he would break his ties with Naira if she found it difficult to keep her distance from Manish and Swarna. Mnanish tries to calm Kartik but to no avail and Dadi witnesses all this. Kartik thinks about how Naira said that his mother was a mental patient and Keerthi(Mohena Singh) walks in trying to talk to him but he refuses to listen to her. She tries to tell him that what Naira said was true yet he asks her to go away. Naira prepares for teej and misses Kartik in all the celebrations. Swarna tries to convince Manish to tell Kartik the truth but Mnaish refuses to do that. Swarna takes out the keys and decides to go against her husband this time and tells her son the truth.

Next morning Kartik prepares a teej special recipe for his family. Keerthi expects that Kartik will not stay angry with Naira on this day. Karthik remembers Naira and speaks his heart to her in his imagination, he says that he loves her so much and that is why she can hurt him so bad. He asks her not to speak of his mother as he knows her better. Naira too imagines Kartik and tries to tell him to atleast give her a chance to speak. Both have food remembering each other. Swarna decides to make the teej happy for Naira and Kartik and walks to Kartik’s room but she does not find himthere. She runs down worried and asks everyone to search for Kartik. The family gets tensed and they call Naira who panics and Swarna calms her saying he must be nearby and they would find him. Naira prays that Kartik is fine. kartik drives away remembering Naira’s words and he meets a person who seeks lift. Kartik helps him but the man turns out to be a thug. The man messages his accomplices to wait for the car and he tries to feed Kartik a biscuit which Kartik refuses. Swarna gets Naira’s call and Akhilesh takes the call and lies to Naira that they have found Kartik and he is just angry. Naira is relaxed and prays that Kartik calms down comes to her soon.