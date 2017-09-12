Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Naira rescues Karthik but he refuses to talk to her

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) gets a strange feeling as if Karthik (Mohsin Khan) is somewhere nearby. She opens the car’s boot and gets shocked to find Karthik lying inside. She tries to bring him outside but gets hurt herself. Manish, Naitik and Naksh reach the accident site and get shocked to see Karthik lying in Naira’s arms. Naira comes back to Singhania house and hugs Suhasini. She tells them that Karthik is absolutely fine. Suvarna tells her that she knew she wouldn’t come back without him. Gents bring Karthik inside. Suhasini gets shocked to see him in this condition and asks them to take him inside. Naira thanks God for bringing back Karthik to her.

Akhilesh tells everyone that they were also at the same spot but they couldn’t find Karthik but Naira could. Karthik opens his eyes and gets upset to see Manish and Suvarna’s faces. Suhasini asks him to take the medicine but Karthik refuses. Naitik insists Naira to go with Karthik and make him take the medicine. Naira says she is going to the kitchen to make turmeric milk for him. She goes and cries inconsolaby in the kitchen. Suvarna asks her to finish the fight for once and for all. She asks Naira to give the bank’s locker’s keys to Karthik. She tells her that he will find all his questions’ answers over there. She asks her not to tell this to anyone. Naira gets shocked and tells her that she cannot let all this affect her and Manish’s relationship. Suvarna insists her to keep the keys.

Manish enters the kitchen and thanks Naira for saving his son's life and apologizes to her for causing the entire problem. Naitik insists the Goenkas to stay back but Suhasini requests them to let them go. Naksh gives a gift to Keerti and asks her to open it once she reaches home. Goenkas leave. The ladies tell everything about Naira and Karthik's fight to Naitik and Naksh. Naitik goes and consoles Naira and asks her to stay strong.