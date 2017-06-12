Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Naira gets hurt while rehearsal, Dadi has a marriage alliance for Gayu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Luv-Kush asking for the doll that Swarna(Parul Chauhan) has been hiding from everyone. Naira (Shivangi Joshi)sees Swarna being too emotional about it and wonders what is the thought behind it. Swarna takes the doll inside and locks it up thinking no one should ever come to know about it. Kartik(Mohsin Khan) says he will drop Naira at Singhania house. Kirthi (Mohena Singh) too joins them. As they are on the way they find Kiran who is checking for cabs. Kartik gives him a lift and is irritated with the constant chatter between the two friends as Naira royally ignores him. Later as they reach the Singhania house Naira wishes her husband a sweet goodbye. Kartik in office makes Akhilesh (Ali Hassan) make the presentation against Manish(Sachin Tyagi). (Also Read: Kirthi to join Naira, Dadi very upset with changing trends in her family)

Kartik listen to Naira on phone as she is busy dancing with Kiran. Gayu(Kanchi Singh) and Naitik (Vishal Singh) worry about a certain design that has got rejected. Gayu asks for a chance to try and send one of her designs. Kartik arrives at Singhania house and find Naira lifted up by Kiran. He worries and screams out her name and she gets distracted and falls. She gets her ankle twisted and Kartik screams at Kiran. Kiran works magic and repairs her twisted ankle in minutes. Then Kartik apologizes to Kiran. As they all sit for lunch Naira and Kartik get romantic but again Kartik gets upset when Kiran gobbles up a gulaab jamun from Naira’s hand. Naira later tries to convince Kartik and makes him smile before she lets him go to office. Dadi(Swati Chitnis) reaches Singhania house to discuss Gayu’s marriage and misses seeing Naira with the guy Kiran as at the very moment Naira starts practicing with a girl. Naira says they should speak to Gayu before taking the proposal forward.

Precap: Kartik says he was so confident that his involvement will make things right with their business but he was wrong. Naira suggest that he should also add the missing ingredient of experience in his work by involving Manish. Kartik talks to Manish and Manish extends his hands to Kartik to work together.

