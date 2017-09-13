Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik agrees to find out his mother’s secret on Naira’s insistence

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) tells Karthik (Mohsin Khan) that she is going for the Teej puja and asks him to come if he feels right. She says she wouldn’t force him for anything but he must keep in mind that he should not have to regret his decision for the rest of his life. Suvarna, Keerti and Surekha perform the puja at Goenka mansion. At Singhania house, Naira performs the puja in front of Karthik’s picture. She closes her eyes and prays to God to clear all the misunderstandings between them. She opens her eyes and gets surprised to see Karthik standing in front of her.Her family gets happy. Naira tells him that there is no need to give explanations to someone whom you love with all your heart. Karthik makes her drink water.Naira bends down to touch his feet but Karthik stops her.

Karthik opens Naksh’s gift and gets happy. Naksh calls her and asks if she ate something. She says no. He asks him if she liked the gift. She tells him that she loved it. Naksh tells her that Karthik and Naira have completed the puja together. She informs the Goenkas about it. They get relieved. The Singhanias sit down for dinner. Naitik asks Karthik to have something. He says he will eat once he reaches home.Kaveri requests him to atleast have the prasad. Naira stops her. Karthik leaves. Naira goes behind him and gives him a tiffin full of kachoris and asks him to give it to Luv and Kush. She tells him that there is a key inside the tiffin. She asks him to read all that’s inside the bank’s locker and then take an unbiased decision.

Next morning, Naira goes to the bank and waits for Karthik. He comes there and tells her that he threw the key from the car last night but later picked it up as he realized that there is his mother’s personal belongings in the locker. He tells her that he has not come here to find the truth but just to collect his mother’s belongings. Naira tells him that she is not challenging his belief but just wants him to know the entire truth. Keerti tells Suvarna that Karthik has gone out somewhere and says she thinks that he has gone to meet Naira. Suvarna understands that Naira has convinced him to come to the bank and gets happy.

Karthik opens the locker and gets emotional to see his mother's jewelry and old greeting cards. Naira hands an envelope to him and tells Karthik that it contains his mother's truth.