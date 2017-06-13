Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kartik and Manish team up to defeat Aditya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) teasing Gayu (Kanchi Singh)over the proposal that has come for her, they also tell her that this is going to be her decision and none of them are going to force her for anything. Naitik (Vishal Singh) re-confirms that Gayu need not have any pressure on her just because the proposal was brought by Suhasini(Swati Chitnis). Kartik(Mohsin Khan), Manish(Sachin Tyagi) and Akhilesh (Ali Hassan) reach back from office really upset. They say that the preliminary meeting did not go well and they have lost hopes of winning against Aditya(Romit Sharma). Naira convinces Kartik to take Manish’s help and make use of his experience. Manish is worried that though Kartik works with them but is still not together. Kartik comes down and says he is sorry he brought up their personal issues between their work. He shakes hand with Manish for the work and decide to work together. Naira is very happy that atleast the father and son have begun their journey to each other.(Also Read: Naira gets hurt while rehearsal, Dadi has a marriage alliance for Gayu)

Naira wakes the night for Kartik and is very tired next day as she reaches for rehearsals also she is preoccupied and Kiran shout at her to concentrate. Kartik and Manish manage to convince the board and the board declares Aditya the culprit and asks him to withdraw from the merger on the terms stated by Goenkas. Kartik warns Aditya to sign the divorce papers soon enough. Manish gives the good news Kirthi(Mohena Singh). The family is relaxed and happy. Naira does not receive the phone when Kartik calls her to inform her about the good news.

Precap: Kartik sees Naira with Kiran and gets very upset, he runs to hit Kiran and beats him up as Naira screams to him to stop.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com