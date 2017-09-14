Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik gets devastated to know that his mother was mentally ill

Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) return to Goenka house. He thanks Suvarna for giving them the locker’s keys and clearing all his doubts. He gives her the papers and tells her that she has proved him right. Suvarna gets shocked to realize that the papers he has read are fake. He tears the documents in front of her and throws it on her face. He scolds her for thinking that these papers will help them strenghthen their lie. He asks her if his mother was mentally ill then why don’t they have a proof for it. Karthik warns her not to pollute Naira’s mind and asks her not to spread this rumour about his mother. Suvarna tries to speak to Naira. Naira says that she didn’t expect this from her. She tells her that her decision has brought a permanent gap in her and Karthik’s relationship.

Naira enters Karthik’s room. He asks her neither to say sorry nor to feel guilty. He says he knows her and he can understand her intentions. He asks her to be careful of the Goenkas and not to believe them blindly. He says next time, he might not be able to tolerate it. She goes and tears Soumya’s medical prescriptions. She tells him that she got mislead by these papers and apologizes to him for hurting him. She tells him that she thought why would someone make fake medical papers and hence believed them. She tells him that they must forget all this and never look back on this episode. Karthik throws the paper in the dustbin.

Suvarna starts looking for the documents everywhere. Manish gives her the letter and asks her how could she think that he would not come to know. He tells her she forgot that he has the duplicate keys of the locker. He asks her why did she betray him. He gives the letter to her and says this will remain with her now and it will be her responsibilty to guard it.

Luv and Kush come to Karthik’s room and show their school project to him. They tell him that they have made it with the help of old bottles. Karthik gets shocked to see Soumya’s name on the bottle. Karthik opens the dustbin and brings out her medical prescriptions. He gets shocked to find out that his mother was schizophrenic. He calls his mother’s sister and asks her if his mother commited suicide because of some mental illness. He tells her that his father hid this from him all his life because he loves him a lot. He asks her to tell the entire truth. She tells him that she cannot tell him anything more than this as Manish does not want him to know the full truth.

She calls Naira and asks her how did he come to know of all this. She tells her that it was very important for him to know the truth and she knew he would not have believed anyone else other than his mother's sister.