Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik gets shocked to know that Manish is innocent

Karthik (Mohsin Khan) asks Manish if Soumya killed herself because of some mental illness. He asks him to tell him the truth. Keerti asks Manish to break his silence as they deserve to know their mother’s truth. Manish tells them that he doesn’t want to say anything to anyone. Karthik begs in front of Suhasini and Akhilesh to tell him his mother’s truth. Suhasini says she cannot tell him anything until Manish allows her. Karthik gets furious and starts throwing things. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) goes and hugs him and asks him to calm down.

Suhasini goes to Manish’s room. He tells her that he knows Karthik will not be able to bear the pain. Suhasini tells Manish that Karthik is an adult now and he must tell him the truth. Manish says that he had promised Soumya that he will never let their kids know about her mental illness. Suhasini tells him that if Soumya would have known that her letter will create differences between father and son then she herself wouldn’t have asked him to hide it from her kids. She asks Manish to reveal the truth to them.

Manish asks Suvarna to give the letter to Karthik. Manish feels guilty for breaking his promise. Suhasini asks him not to worry. Karthik reads his mother’s suicide note and gets shocked to know that his mother was mentally ill. He discovers that it was his mother who didn’t want them to know the truth. Karthik recalls all the incidents when he insulted Manish and gets heartbroken. Naira goes and hugs him. He feels bad for hating his father all his life. Keerti takes the letter from his hand and reads it. She gets tormented to know the truth. Karthik goes and hugs him.

Karthik apologizes to Keerti for not believing her about Manish and Suvarna. Naira tells him that there is no point of mulling over the past and asks him to work on his future. Keerti asks him to go and speak to his father right away. Karthik leaves. Suhasini comes and asks them if Karthik is fine. Naira tells her that he will take some time to come to terms with the truth. Manish apologizes to Suvarna for scolding her. She asks him to get ready to speak to Karthik. Manish gets anxious and asks her if his son will indeed speak to him. She asks Manish to give Karthik some time and assures him that he will definitely come to him.

Suvarna goes and thanks Naira for trusting her. She tells her that she doesn't care whether he accepts her as his mother or not but she just wants him to clear his differences with his father.