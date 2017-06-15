Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kiran refuses to forgive Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kiran telling Naira(Shivangi Joshi) that he was just trying to help her and is upset to know that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) was planning against him all this while. Naira too gets very upset with Kartik and asks him if he stopped trusting her, she asks him how anybody could ever come between them. Later Naira loses the chance of stage rehearsal when Kiran ditches her and does not turn up. Kirthi(Mohena Singh) asks Kartik what he was upto and he tells his sisters about his goof up. Kirthi reprimands him for trying to put down Naira. Dadi(Swati Chitnis) awaits Naira at home and feels angry as she is late and tells Swarna (Parul Chauhan) so. They see and upset Naira returning back with Kirthi and Kartik. Dadi senses trouble and tells Swarna she would react if anything goes wrong in the MahaBhoj the next day. Naira practices in her room as Kartik tries to say sorry. Naira says she understands why he did what he did but still it was all wrong. Kartik goes on to meet Naitik(Vishal Singh) and asks him if he has ever faced the feeling of jealousy. Naitik says he has and tells him about being very upset with Akshara and later realizing it was all so childish. Kartik dances with Naira as he helps her rehearse at night.(Also Read: Kartik and Manish team up to defeat Aditya)

Next day morning Dadi sees all the arrangements done and is very pleased as she sees Naira in the kitchen. Naira prepares everything and also adds it on with the favourite recipe of Akshara as she gets it from her Badi Dadi. Naitik sends her a card and a crown of flowers as he wishes her all the best for the day. Kartik too comes up with a bouquet and promises Naira that he would himself go and speak to Kiran and also apologise for what he did. Kartik reaches to meet Kiran and says sorry but Kiran is adamant as he says his self respect was hurt and it would be difficult for him to forgive Kartik. Kartik reminds him of the dance that evening but Kiran just says he does not know and walks off.

Precap: Naira is done preparing everything and puts the dishes on low flames so that it is kept hot and she goes out. Luv-Kush see the low flame and in a bid to help their Bhabhi they put all high flames and go off. Naira returns to see all the burnt dishes and opens it up as Kartik worries over her and the others are shocked.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com