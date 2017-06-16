Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Naira manages to win the hearts of Dadi and the brahmins but burns her feet

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) reday with all the food and she puts it on low flame so as to keep it warm and goes off to check her dance preparations and also practice a bit. Dadi(Swati Chitnis) and Swarna(Parul Chauhan) reach there and see the gas still burning and hope that Naira would have done the preparations well. They go off to check all other arrangements. Luv-Kush who stand listening to Dadi want to help their Naira bhabhi and they increase the flame so as to get the food cooked faster. Naira returns after a while as the time for the brahmins to arrive is near, Kartik (Mohsin Khan)stops her and as he is about to speak to her, Naira notices smoke coming out of the vessels and runs to check, she panics as she sees all the food burnt. Kartik fusses over her so that she does not burn herself. The fire alarm also goes off as the brahmins enter the house. Dadi makes them sit and goes on to check what went wrong. She sees all the food burnt and starts scolding Naira she says she knew that Naira will not be able to manage everything yet she agreed to Naira’s trust that she would do it. Luv-Kush come in and say sorry for what they did. Dadi si still upset and as she plans to leave to apologise to the brahmins Naira stops her and asks her to give her just 15 to 20mins and she would do the best she can. Dadi agrees but warns Naira that she should not break her trust once more. Kartik decides to keep the brahmins engaged while Naira gets her time. (Also Read: Kiran refuses to forgive Kartik)

Kartik sits with Brahmins and asks them questions to keep them engaged, Manish(Sachin Tyagi) wonders what went wrong. Naira prepares food and as the ladies cannot help her Swarna manages to send Luv-Kush to help her. Naira sends Dadi and everyone to start serving and promises she would follow. Naira accidentally spills hot oil on her feet burning it. As Dadi is about to apologise to the brahmins Naira arrives with the food and serves them. The brahmins are happy with the kind of food and they praise Naira. Naira is in great pain as she serves and prays that no one notices this as they would not let her dance then. As Dadi asks Naira to get sweet dish Naira gets tensed and she tells Kartik she has not prepared any sweets. The brahmins say they are full and cannot have any sweets they just asks for some jaggery. Naira is overwhelmed by the kind of divine intervention. The brahmins again praise Naira and say she is one in a million. She cries to herself as Kartik comes and hugs her congratulating her over her win.

Precap: Naira begs Dadi to come for her function. Kartik talks to someone and says he did apologise to Kiran but his mood was very bad. Kartik keeps trying to call Kiran but Kiran purposely avoids his call as Kartik worries.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com